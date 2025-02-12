The viral Dabidi Dibidi song, composed by S Thaman, received backlash for Urvashi Rautela and Nandamuri Balakrishna's dance steps where the latter could be seen hitting her belly button and pulling her up by her dress.

Urvashi Rautela and Nandamuri Balakrishna's recently released film Daaku Maharaj faced massive backlash on social media after its release, especially for the viral dance moves in the song Dabidi Dibidi. The choreography by Shekhar Master did not go down well with netizens who called it 'crass' and 'vulgar'. On the viral videos, Urvashi Rautela has now addressed the criticism over the dance moves, saying that the whole team did not expect this kind of reaction from the audience. Urvashi Rautela said that the team anticipated a positive reaction and not backlash on the Dabidi Dibidi song.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Urvashi Rautela shared that the song Dabidi Dibidi is made for Nandamuri Balakrishna’s fans. "When you look at my rehearsal clips, everything went really well. It was like how we usually choreograph for any song. I was working with Master Shekar, with whom I’ve collaborated before this was my fourth time. So it wasn’t like I was shocked or doing something completely out of the ordinary. During rehearsals, everything was smooth and under control. But honestly, everything happened so suddenly that it’s been hard to assess why people are talking about the choreography in this way. We didn’t realise it would be received like this because, during rehearsals, everything went as planned."

Urvashi Rautela further shared how the way the song was received, was surprising for her. "We never expected people to talk about it in this manner. As a team, we truly didn’t anticipate this reaction," she said.

The viral Dabidi Dibidi song, composed by S Thaman, received backlash for Urvashi Rautela and Nandamuri Balakrishna's dance steps where the latter could be seen hitting her belly button and pulling her up by her dress. 64-year-old Nandamuri Balakrishna, later in the song, could also be seen hitting the actress on the rear.

