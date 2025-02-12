BOLLYWOOD
The viral Dabidi Dibidi song, composed by S Thaman, received backlash for Urvashi Rautela and Nandamuri Balakrishna's dance steps where the latter could be seen hitting her belly button and pulling her up by her dress.
Urvashi Rautela and Nandamuri Balakrishna's recently released film Daaku Maharaj faced massive backlash on social media after its release, especially for the viral dance moves in the song Dabidi Dibidi. The choreography by Shekhar Master did not go down well with netizens who called it 'crass' and 'vulgar'. On the viral videos, Urvashi Rautela has now addressed the criticism over the dance moves, saying that the whole team did not expect this kind of reaction from the audience. Urvashi Rautela said that the team anticipated a positive reaction and not backlash on the Dabidi Dibidi song.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Urvashi Rautela shared that the song Dabidi Dibidi is made for Nandamuri Balakrishna’s fans. "When you look at my rehearsal clips, everything went really well. It was like how we usually choreograph for any song. I was working with Master Shekar, with whom I’ve collaborated before this was my fourth time. So it wasn’t like I was shocked or doing something completely out of the ordinary. During rehearsals, everything was smooth and under control. But honestly, everything happened so suddenly that it’s been hard to assess why people are talking about the choreography in this way. We didn’t realise it would be received like this because, during rehearsals, everything went as planned."
Urvashi Rautela further shared how the way the song was received, was surprising for her. "We never expected people to talk about it in this manner. As a team, we truly didn’t anticipate this reaction," she said.
The viral Dabidi Dibidi song, composed by S Thaman, received backlash for Urvashi Rautela and Nandamuri Balakrishna's dance steps where the latter could be seen hitting her belly button and pulling her up by her dress. 64-year-old Nandamuri Balakrishna, later in the song, could also be seen hitting the actress on the rear.
READ | Superstar Rajinikanth's team issues official statement, slams derogatory comments on Vijay: 'These remarks go against principles upheld by...'
'If Trump really listens to PM Modi...': Congress President Kharge slams Centre over deportations of Indian nationals from US
When is Shab-e-Barat 2025 – February 13 or 14? Check history, significance
'Terror threat': Mumbai Police receives warning call threatening terror attack on PM Modi's aircraft ahead of US visit
Chiranjeevi faces heavy backlash for saying he wants Ram Charan to have a boy so their ‘legacy can continue’: 'I am scared that..'
Riyan Parag BREAKS silence on his leaked YouTube search history on Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan: 'No one would really understand...'
THIS is India's last railway station where train never stops, know why
GBS outbreak: Mumbai reports its first death due to Guillain-Barre Syndrome
Amid dating rumours with sitarist Rishab Sharma, Sanya Malhotra reveals her 'red flags' in relationships: 'If somebody is constantly...'
Ram Gopal Varma questions Rajinikanth's acting, says 'I don’t know if he can exist without...'
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar has THIS to say about Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s decision to bring back China's Shein to India
Urvashi Rautela BREAKS silence on backlash over Dabidi Dibidi dance steps with Nandamuri Balakrishna: 'Everything happened so suddenly...'
Who was Acharya Satyendra Das? Ayodhya Ram temple's chief priest who passed away in Lucknow
Superstar Rajinikanth's team issues official statement, slams derogatory comments on Vijay: 'These remarks go against principles upheld by...'
Old wedding card mentioning IIT degrees of couple creates buzz on social media; see viral post
'Ye kahan gaya...': Vicky Kaushal REVEALS how his wife Katrina Kaif reacts when she sees Chhaava posters
Chunky Panday says Shatrughan Sinha advised him to 'make people wait': 'If you are punctual...'
Indian-born AI scientist and music producer revolutionises electronic music with 'Infinity Wave' genre
Mika Singh defends Diljit Dosanjh after Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina's 'wahiyat' comments: 'In gadho ko...'
Discussed 'incredible' opportunities AI will bring to India: Google CEO Sundar Pichai meets PM Modi in France
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's choti bahu Radhika Merchant shares her 'magical' experience at Mahakumbh
UP Court summons Rahul Gandhi on March 24 over 2022 remarks against Army
Indian consulate in Marseille to strengthen 'people-to-people ties': PM Modi
Ranveer Allahabadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Makhija, India's Got Latent's producers to appear before NCW on...
India’s Top 5 Richest YouTubers: Know who’s earning more than Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia?
Meet IAS officer, who used to average student in school, but cracked UPSC exam with AIR 2, he is posted at...
Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Mittal are working to revolutionise mobile calling in India by...
DNA TV Show: UP CM Yogi Adityanath's multi-level plan for Maghi Purnima
ICC Champions Trophy: India announce squad, Jasprit Bumrah misses out, Varun Chakaravarthy included; check details
Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of 2025 ICC Champions Trophy due to injury, THIS player named his replacement
Tejasswi Prakash reveals why she joined Celebrity MasterChef: 'I am obsessed with...'
Delhi-NCR schools holiday: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, schools closed tomorrow due to...
Vicky Kaushal reveals he scolds his Chhaava co-star Rashmika Mandanna for this reason: 'We have to force her to...'
Kapil Sharma to appear on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent? Archana Puran Singh, Rajiv Thakur reveal secret
'We can teach children AI but...': Sudha Murty urges govt to provide funds to schools to promote...
This film was made in Rs 35 crore with no action and villain, still earned Rs 175 crore, was India's entry to Oscars
UPSC aspirant shows displeasure at gifts by father-in-law, bride cancels wedding, netizens say 'huge relief'
THIS startup gives whopping bonus to employees for loyalty, they get Rs...
Meet man who quit govt job to start his business, built bestselling brand, today his net worth his Rs...
Priyanka Chopra's sister-in-law Neelam Upadhyaya shares shocking photo of skin allergy from haldi: 'What on Earth?'
Mahakumbh 2025: Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant and others take holy dip at Triveni Sangam, WATCH
Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Traffic restrictions imposed in Prayagraj ahead of Maghi Purnima snan; check details
JEE Main 2025 Toppers List Released: Meet 14 candidates who scored 100 percentile this year
JEE Main Result 2025 DECLARED: Get direct link, steps to check NTA score and other details HERE
'Best way to silence...': Amitabh Bachchan praises Rohit Sharma's performance during India vs England match
SHOCKING! Noida family held under ‘digital arrest’ for 5 days, loses Rs 1 crore to cyber fraud
Meet man who started working at 12, later built Rs 53703 crore company, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif are his...
Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna shoot for Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar in Mumbai, pictures get leaked
Ranveer Allahbadia's net worth: He is one of highest-paid YouTubers, know his brands, earnings and more
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan refused this Yash Raj film, Rishi Kapoor called it 'bakwas', movie became superhit, earned...
Why are hobby classes integral to Podar International School’s curriculum in Khopoli?
Mukesh Ambani buys Rs 6437604000 stake in THIS cricket team, not Mumbai Indians
Meet Indian-origin billionaire, Mumbai graduate who took over UAE-based multi-crore business, has Rs 48,617 crore net worth, she is...
Meet star, first Indian actress to participate in Ironman Triathlon twice; not Priyanka, Deepika, Samantha, Kareena
World's richest man Elon Musk loses Rs 789330000000 in four days, net worth slips below Rs...
'Need global standards': PM Modi pushes for AI governance at Paris AI Summit
Ashutosh Rana slams Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan-starrer Adipurush: 'Audiences will not accept...'
Digital Decay or Evolution? Rachana Shah & Rhythm Wagholikar on the Decline of Meaningful Conversation
Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: IIM Bengaluru student impresses Amitabh Bachchan, fails to win Rs 50 lakh due to...
Ahead of PM Modi-Donald Trump meet, India considers cutting tariffs on THESE items imported from US
Communication platforms are fast evolving into super apps
Mumbai Police reaches Ranveer Allahbadia's home in connection to India's Got Latent controversy
Arvind Kejriwal pictured for 1st time after Delhi loss, meets Bhagwant Mann, Punjab CM hits back at Congress, says...
Meet Indian-origin mother, who flies daily to Malaysia for work, spends Rs 28000 on travel, reason is...
Junaid Khan says Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta spent ‘ridongculous’ amount on his...
Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant's warm gesture towards kid wins internet, watch viral video
Ajith Kumar recalls 'bad crash’ ahead of Portugal race: ‘When I crashed...'
India's Got Latent episode feat Ranveer Allahbadia blocked after government orders
Samay Raina performs in Seattle, enjoys with friends amid Ranveer Allahbadia controversy
Meet actress who was ambushed by 'mean' director with kissing scene while shooting THIS Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra film
Good news for Gautam Adani as Adani stocks rally up to 4.5% due to Donald Trump's this BIG move...
Amid rumours of dissent, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal holds meeting with Punjab CM Mann, MLAs in Delhi
Woman makes 'Valentine edition parantha' for husband, netizens amused, watch viral video
How cashless treatment and telemedicine are transforming health insurance plans in India?
Salman Khan recalls near-death experience in flight, reveals Sohail Khan's reaction: ‘Everyone was...'
Amid Ranveer Allahbadia-Samay Raina row, this actress comes in support, says 'don't think they deserve to go to jail'
Top 3 astrologers of India: Newly updated list of 2025
Gautam Adani's BIG move, to invest THIS huge amount in hospitals, medical colleges in 2 cities, will partner with US-based...
A complete guide to documents needed for a personal loan
Mitolyn Reviews and Complaints - Mitolyn Supplement - Mitolyn Reviews Consumer Reports
Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan says he was made to dress up like chicken in school, says 'mujhe murgi ka...'
Muslim wedding card goes viral for THIS bizarre reason, leaves netizens amused, check here
Who is this man with PM Modi, French President Macron? Is world's youngest self-made billionaire, shaping future of AI, his net worth is...
Meet actress who was first choice for role that made Madhuri Dixit superstar, film earned more than Rs 100 crore at box office, was rejected due to..
Asha Bhosle makes SHOCKING revelation, shares why she and Lata Mangeshkar wore white: 'If we wore other colours...'
Surat: School students parade luxury cars to celebrate farewell, probe underway, watch viral video
Elon Musk offers this huge amount to buy ChatGPT maker OpenAI, Sam Altman says 'no thank you but...'
Pune: Pakistani currency note found in housing society near National Defence Academy; probe on
YouTube removes Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial video after Modi government's notice
British railway joins hands with Yash Raj Films for DDLJ musical on film's 30th anniversary, check details
Ex-Delhi Police Commissioner, IPS officer Ajai Raj Sharma dies: Who was he and what role he played in modernising police
Saif Ali Khan and his house help planned to 'go' after attacker with swords but Kareena Kapoor stopped them because..
Here's why Not Like Us singer Kendrick Lamar won't get paid for Super Bowl Halftime Show performance
Meet Samay Raina, creator of India's Got Latent, accused of promoting vulgarity, he is from...
Shillong Teer Lottery Results TODAY February 11, 2025 LIVE Updates: Check 1st, 2nd-round lucky draw winning numbers
Delhi to Panipat Namo Bharat Corridor: High-speed rail project to begin soon, check route, distance and top speed
MrBeast spends 100 hours inside Egypt's Great Pyramids of Giza, explores secret tombs, watch viral video
Meet world's richest man ever, much wealthier than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, Musk, his net worth was...
‘Ajay Devgn hasn’t spoken to me in 18 years...': Star director makes shocking claims, says actor doesn't…
Bank Holiday February 2025: Banks to remain closed in THIS state today due to...
Remember Tum Bin actress Sandali Sinha? Actress who became an overnight sensation, then quit Bollywood; she is now...