Urvashi Rautela breaks silence after being trolled for sharing romantic reel featuring Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah

Urvashi Rautela was trolled after she shared fan edit video featuring Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah from India vs Pakistan Asia Cup games in Dubai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 04:49 PM IST

Credit: Urvashi Rautela-Nasim Shah/Instagram

A few days ago, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela reshared a reel that featured Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah from India vs Pakistan Asia Cup games in Dubai. However, she got brutally trolled for sharing the fan edit.

On Saturday, the actress took to Instagram and wrote, “a couple of days back…. My team shared all fan cute edits (around 11-12) without any knowledge of other people involved in it. Would kindly request media to not create any sort of news. Thanking you all love you.”

For the unversed, in the clip, which appears to be a fan edit the pair are looking at each other and blushing. The visual has been synchronised in such a manner. The visuals belong to India and Pakistan's first match in Asia Cup in August. 

Urvashi Rautela has been in the news due to her social media feud with the Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant as both of them have indirectly used snarky comments on each other on their Instagram profiles. While the Hate Story 4 actress called the cricketer 'chotu bhaiya', the latter responded by saying "Mera picha chodho behen".

In an interview, Urvashi said, “I was shooting in Varanasi, wahan se I had a show in New Delhi, toh meri wahaan se delhi ki flight thi. In New Delhi, I was shooting full day and after about 10 hours of shooting when I went back, I had to get ready and you know that girls take a lot of time to get ready. Mr. RP came, he sat in the lobby and waited for me, and he wanted to meet. Main itni tired thi, main so gayi and I didn’t realize that I had received so many calls."

She further narrated, "So, when I woke up, I saw 16-17 missed calls and then I felt so bad. That someone was waiting for me and I didn’t go. Out of respect, because a lot of girls don’t care about making someone wait, out of that show of respect, I told him that let’s meet when you’ll come to Mumbai."

She added, "Mumbai aaye and mile, and bahar aate hi paps and all were there. It’s very important to give respect to the other person but I feel like media kisi bhi cheez ko, joh develop hone waali ho, pura kharab kar deti hai."

As soon as this interview went viral, Rishabh took to Instagram and wrote, “It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them "merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai.” He later deleted this post.

 

