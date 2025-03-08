Urvashi Rautela is being interviewed by Soha Ali Khan, Lara Dutta, and Dino Morea for Miss Diva 2015 in the viral clip.

Before making her acting debut with Sunny Deol's Singh Saab the Great in 2013, Urvashi Rautela was a famous model. She won the title of Miss Teen India in 2009 and walked the ramp at prestigious fashion shows such as Lakme Fashion Week, Amazon Fashion Week, Bombay Fashion Week, and Dubai Fashion Week.

Urvashi gained popularity after she was crowned Miss Diva in 2015. Now, one video from the interview rounds of Miss Diva 2015 is going viral in which Urvashi is seen being questioned by Lara Dutta, Soha Ali Khan, and Dino Morea. Lara Dutta was crowned Miss Universe in 2000, the same year when Priyanka Chopra won Miss World and Dia Mirza won Miss Asia Pacific.

In the clip, Rautela breaks down in front of them and when the three of them ask her why is she crying, she replies, "It's my dream that I win Miss Universe. Lara, you have inspired me, and not just me, but millions of people and I want to do something like that." In the last few seconds of the clip, Soha, Dino, and Lara are seen appreciating Urvashi in her absence.

Urvashi Rautela went on to represent India at the Miss Universe 2015 held in the United States. Among the eighty contestants that competed for the title, she failed to reach the top 15. Pia Wurtzbach of Philippines was crowned Miss World, while Colombia's Ariadna Gutiérrez and United States' Olivia Jordan were named the first and the second runner-up respectively.

Meanwhile, Urvashi is now a Bollywood actress and has starred in several flops such as Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, and Hate Story 4. In the last few years, she has done item numbers in Telugu movies including Daaku Maharaaj, Waltair Veerayya, Agent, Bro, and Skanda. She is now known for her controversial and funny opinions, and has become a meme material.