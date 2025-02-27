Orry shared a video from Urvashi Rautela's birthday bash in which they were seen grooving to her latest hit song Dabidi Dabidi from Daaku Maharaaj.

Urvashi Rautela celebrated her 31st birthday on February 25 with a grand party at a night club in Dubai with her friends. She had shared several pictures and videos from her birthday celebrations on her Instagram. The party was also attended by the social media sensation Orhan Awatramani aka Orry.

On Wednesday, February 26, Orry shared a video from Urvashi's birthday party on his Instagram. In the clip, they both are seen dancing to her latest hit song Dabidi Dabidi near the DJ console. While grooving to the track, Orry accidentally pushed Urvashi and she lost her balance for a while. Orry is seen hugging the Hate Story 4 actress as the clip ends.

Captioning his video, Orry wrote, "First woman to be pushed by me", referencing to the several firsts titles that Urvashi has given to herself. These also lead to several memes being made on the actress. Ananya Panday shared a hilarious reaction in the comments section as the Student of the Year 2 actress wrote, "You've pushed me before."

Talking about the track Dabidi Dabidi, it was featured in the 2025 Telugu action drama film Daaku Maharaaj. The energetic track has been composed by Thaman S, sung by Thaman S and Vagdevi, and written by Kasarla Shyam. Dabidi Dabidi faced a lot of backlash on social media as netizens called its dance steps "obscene" and "vulgar".

Daaku Maharaaj was released in the theatres on January 12 coinciding with the Sankranti festival. The film was headlined by Nandamuri Balakrishna and apart from Urvashi Rautela, it also starred Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Pradeep Rawat, and Shine Tom Chacko in pivotal roles. It grossed Rs 125 crore worldwide and is now streaming on Netflix.