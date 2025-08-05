Urvashi questions Shah Rukh Khan winning National Award, says this star should have won Best Actor: 'We should raise...'

The Malayalam actress Urvashi has slammed the National Awards jury and questioned how Shah Rukh was named the Best Actor and not Vijayaraghavan for Pookkaalam.

Shah Rukh Khan has won his first National Award for Best Actor for Jawan as the 71st National Film Awards were announced last week on Friday, August 1. He shared the award with Vikrant Massey, who was honoured for 12th Fail. The veteran Malayalam star Urvashi was named the Best Supporting Actress for Ullzohukku, along with Janki Bodiwala for the Gujarati film Vash.

Now, Urvashi has slammed the National Awards jury and questioned how Shah Rukh was decided as the winner. She also stated that Vijayaraghavan should have won the National Award for Best Actor for Pookkaalam. The veteran Malayalam actor was named the Best Supporting Actor, along with MS Bhaskar for the Tamil film Parking.

Talking to Manorama News, the 56-year-old actress said, "Vijayaraghavan is such a great actor. What exactly did the jury consider to distinguish between Vijayaraghavan’s and Shah Rukh Khan’s performances? How did one become a supporting actor and the other the best actor? On what criteria? We should raise such questions, as we too are taxpaying citizens. Kutettan (Vijayaraghavan) has decades of experience in cinema. The film wasn’t a big-budget, 250-day shoot kind of project like those in other languages."

"I was initially approached to play his pair in Pookkaalam. Still, I declined because the role required me to undergo a significant physical transformation, for which I would have had to be in the makeup chair for several hours. I told them, even if you pay me crores, I wouldn’t do it. But he, at his age, endured all of that and performed. That alone deserves at least a Special Mention. How is he only a supporting actor? On what basis was that decided? That’s all I’m asking — there must be some fairness", she stated.

Urvashi, whose real name is Kavitha Ranjini, is one of the most celebrated actors in Indian cinema. She has worked in over 700 films across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi languages. She is referred to as the Meryl Streep of South Indian Cinema because of her diction, acting, expressions and screen presence.

