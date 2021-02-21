Urmila Matondkar opens up on her relationship with her 90s contemporaries Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon

Female actors getting pitted against each other is a common phenomenon that has been going on for years. From gossips to reality, several actors are being touted to have catfights, cold wars and what all not during their film career. In a recent interaction, actor-politician Urmila Matondkar was asked about her current relationship with her contemporaries from the 90s namely Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon among others.

In an interview with The Times of India, Urmila stated, "Back then, there were a few magazines that always worked on creating rivalries between stars; actresses were easier targets than actors, even though actors were more into the cutthroat competition than actresses can ever be. Madhuri, Raveena, and I didn't get much of a chance to connect because we were all so busy."

The actor added, "Of course, a healthy competition was always there because we were all contemporaries, but I don't remember indulging in any kind of silly arguments. And I don't remember that happening to me either. As I said, we were all very busy creating our own careers and making it through our own struggles."

Talking about ageism in Bollywood towards female actors regarding certain characters written for them, Urmila said, "Even now, though there has been a major shift and more scripts and better options than earlier, there aren't many roles. I recently noticed a yesteryear actress playing the mother of the same actor that she had starred opposite. We have come a long way, but it's still a long way to go and it can still get better."