Urmila Matondkar joins Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu, calls it 'much bigger than one person or party'

Urmila Matondkar and Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Actress Urmila Matondkar became the latest celebrity to join Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra on Tuesday. The actress-turned-poltician walked with Gandhi in Jammu. Pictures were shared on social media by the Congress Party on their official handles. Urmila also shared a video message to fans earlier in the day talking about why she felt compelled to join the initiative.

The Congress Party shared three pictures that show Urmila, dressed in a light-coloured pheran and beanie, walking with Rahul Gandhi, dressed in his signature white t-shirt and black trousers. Earlier in the morning, Urmila posted a video message on her Twitter where she talked about her decision to join the yatra. “In this chilling cold, I am speaking to you from Jammu. In a little while, I will join Shri Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. This yatra is continuing with a thought much bigger than one person or one party. That thought is Indian-ness, which includes lots of love, affection, camarederie, and goodwill,” she said.

Urmila had joined Congress in 2019 and contested the Lok Sabha elections unsuccessfully from Mumbai North. Later that year, she resigned from the party, citing internal politics. In December 2020, she joined the Shiv Sena. “We have made this India and brought it here and are taking it forward. Somewhere, I feel that the world runs on love and goodwill, and not on fear and hatred. For me, the significance of this yatra is more social than political,” the actress added in her video message.

Rahul Gandhi began the Bharat Jodo Yatra in September. It is a mass movement that has seen the politician walk over 3000 km from Kanyakumari to Jammu. He plans to conclude it in Kashmir next month. A number of celebrities have joined Gandhi in various places over the last four months.