Urmila Matondkar, husband Mohsin Akhtar react to rumours of them welcoming a baby girl

People started speculating after Mohsin Akhtar posted on Instagram that the young girl, Aira, was his and Urmila Matondka's baby.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 11:26 AM IST

Mohsin Akhtar/Instagram

Urmila Matondkar and her businessman husband Mohsin Akhtar have reacted to some rumours after some social media users began to speculate that they had become parents to a baby girl. 

People started speculating after Mohsin posted on Instagram that the young girl, Aira, was his and Urmila's baby. Admirers left greetings and questions in the comments section regarding Aira's birth. 

He captioned the post, “Wow, little princess, your reign over the kingdom of my dear heart has reached a full year and it’s been exciting. Happiest 1st Birthday my little princess Aira.”  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohsin Akhtar (@mohsinakh)

A few hours later edited the post and added, "My gorgeous niece Aira." 

Now speaking with Times of India, Urmila said, "Aira is my niece". Mohsin also said, "Aira is my brother's daughter. I started getting messages so I corrected the caption on my post." 

On March 3, 2016, Urmila and Mohsin exchanged vows; they recently commemorated their sixth wedding anniversary. Sharing their picture on Instagram, Urmila had written, "Picture of day after our wedding 6yrs ago when we visited the place we both find extremely spiritual n soulful Harmandir Sahib, Golden temple to seek blessings.(Pic from local dhaba: stopover for kulche-chhole n lassi) Happy Anniversary my love #marriageanniversary." 

Mohsin had also shared a post and wrote, "Today as we celebrate our 6th wedding anniversary, I just want to 'Thank You' for everything you did to make our marriage happy. Love you so much." 

After appearing in Rangeela in 1995, Urmila went on to star in Judaai (1997), Satya (1998), Kaun, and Khoobsurat before becoming well-known (1999). She appeared in numerous additional films, including Bas Ek Pal (2006), Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara (2005), Pinjar and Bhoot (2003), Jungle (2000), Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya (2001), and Ek Hasina Thi (2004). She most recently appeared in the 2018 movie Blackmail. 

