Urmila Matondkar has this to say about pay disparity in film industry: ‘There are times when male actor is…’

Urmila Matondkar reveals why pay disparity in the film industry is 'valid and very important'.

Urmila Matondkar was once among the top-paid actresses in the 90s. The actresses recently talked about pay disparity in the film industry and opined that the concept should not be looked at from one perspective only.

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Urmila Matondkar revealed that she never asked for equal pay as she was paid more than the male actors a couple of times. She further said that the pay disparity in the film industry is a valid point and it is very important too.

The actress said, “So I have no such complaints, and honestly pay disparity is a very important and valid point today, but it shouldn’t be looked at from one perspective only. There are times when a male actor is putting in far more days and time, and you’re doing an action film in which I’ve hardly had any work, so I really thought it would be unfair just because I am a woman mujhe bhi utne hi paise chahiye (I am a woman, I also want the same amount)”

She added, “Yes, my name was probably as big that’s why I was cast because they still needed a big name, but I came way less time and way less effort than my co-star put in, because he was doing an action also action in the movie and probably his screen time was better, number of days were better.”

Urmila also talked about pay disparity in other industries and citing an example of pay disparity in the media industry, the actress said, “I think it is completely wrong, as a matter of fact, women in media need to be paid way more than men. Like I see after getting into politics women journalists out there, I mean they are working in really difficult conditions, and for a woman to be standing there, and they get their job done probably better than most men because somewhere around the line people do give bite to women journalists, but they’ve to put in a really lot of hard work.”

Urmila Matondkar made her debut as a child in the movie Karm. The actress has given several hits which include, Rangeela, Karz, Judaai, and Khoobsurat among others. She also ventured into politics in 2019.

