Urmila Matondkar doesn't believe in 'doing PR stunts,' says other actresses were copying her

Urmila Matondkar

Urmila Matondkar was quite a rage in the 1990s. With movies like Chamatkar, Rangeela, Judaai, Satya, Pinjar, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Urmila carved a niche for herself. However, after the mid-2000, Urmila was not seen much often on the big screen, and her comeback film Karzzz was a major flop. Currently, the actress is enjoying her stint as a reality show judge in DID Super Moms.

Recently, while speaking to Hindustan Times, Urmila added that she always wanted to become an actor and not a star. She was never into parties and doesn't believe in doing PR stunts. Urmila added, "I was too busy being an actor than being a star; running to parties and doing PR stunts was never on my list. To date, I have no PR and I would like to maintain it this way... And trust me, I never ever regretted it." The actress continued, "In fact, why should I? When I was looking for projects that were a notch higher than my previous work, people were busy getting on magazine covers. It was very gutsy of me to have let go of a lot of money just to be able to do the kind of work that was truly different from what was being written and made at that time."

Urmila further stated that she was competing with herself, and stated indirectly that other actresses were copying her. “I have always been in competition with myself. That’s the way I defined and redefined myself. When actors were busy coming up with their versions of Rangeela, replicating my clothes and hair, I went ahead and did a film like Judaai." The star added that the beauty of her craft is to be able to achieve the best out of the ordinary. "You can go back and see the kinds of projects I have done. They are so diverse in terms of stories and characters." Matondkar concluded.