Urmila Matondkar defends Shah Rukh Khan over alleged ‘spitting’ incident at Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been blamed for ‘spitting’ at Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral that was held at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park. SRK along with her manager Pooja Dadlani came to pay their last respects to the late Lata didi.

In the video that is going viral, SRK can be seen blowing air from his mouth at the funeral. Meanwhile, her manager was seen praying with her folded hands. Now, Urmila Matondkar reacted to the same and has supported the actor.

As per India Today, Urmila stated, “As a society, we have deteriorated so much that we think praying is spitting. You are talking about an actor who has represented the country on various international platforms. Politics has reached such low levels and it's really sad.”

Apart from being a #Legend an exemplary life of a #Daughter of #India who showed us what a daughter can achieve n stand tall for the entire #family #RIPLataMangeshkar

सबको सन्मती दे भगवान pic.twitter.com/jYQ1gea4U8 February 6, 2022

For the unversed, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at the age of 92. Considered one of the greatest and most respected singers in the country, Lata crooned songs in over a thousand Hindi films and has sung in over thirty-six Indian languages. Nicknamed as 'The Nightingale of India', the singer was bestowed with India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2001.

Born in a musical family in Indore, Lata was born to Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, a classical singer and theatre actor, with his second wife Shevanti. Her father had adopted the surname Mangeshkar from his native town of Mangeshi, Goa. The legendary singer was born as Hema at birth but was renamed later Lata after a female character, Latika from her father's play Bhaaw Bandhan. She was the eldest of four siblings Meena Khadikar, Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar, and Hridaynath Mangeshkar, who also charted their career in the music industry. Asha Bhosle, her younger sister, is also one of the most celebrated singers in the Hindi film industry.