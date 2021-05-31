Urmila Matondkar celebrates 18 years of 'Bhoot', says 'was a HUGE risk to take up this role'

Actor Urmila Matondkar on Sunday (May 30) celebrated 18 years of her critically acclaimed film ‘Bhoot’. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the 2003 supernatural horror film revolved around a married couple who move into a house that is haunted by the spirit of its previous tenant.

Taking to Instagram, Urmila shared a picture of herself from the movie and shared that taking up the role was a huge risk for her. She wrote, “18 years of this film!!! It was a HUGE risk to take up this role that not many actresses would have even thought of.. Thank you all for your immense love n support for this one Now guess the film? PS. Try n catch it as a Sunday Special.”

‘Bhoot’ was a hit at the box-office and the 47-year-old won accolades for her portrayal of a possessed woman. In 2012, Ram Gopal Varma made a sequel of the film, titled, ‘Bhoot Returns’ starring actor Manisha Koirala.

On the work front, Urmila was last seen in 2008 film ‘EMI’. The actor-turned politician was all set to star in a web series, but the project was held up due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an earlier interview she said, “In April 2020, I was supposed to start work on a fabulous web series, but this (lockdown) happened, and then it got postponed. We didn’t know what’s happening, and it got further pushed. Right now, it’s stuck with one permission issue with a certain ministry. I’m just hoping that it will get cleared.”