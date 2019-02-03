'Uri: The Surgical Strike' Box Office: Vicky Kaushal's film remains 'high' on josh, inches closer to Rs 200 crore mark

Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam starrer URI: The Sugical Stike remains 'high' on josh even in the fourth week of its release. The movie has managed to rake in Rs 6.35 crore on its fourth Saturday. The total box office collections of URI: The Surgical Strike stand at Rs 180.82 crore. The movie is slowly inching closer to the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office.

The Aditya Dhar directorial has already been declared as the first blockbuster of the year 2019. It's about a month since the film released and there are no signs of it to slow down at the box office any time soon.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account to share the week four box office figures of URI. He wrote, "#UriTheSurgicalStrike remains the first choice of moviegoers... Continues to pose tough competition to all films - new as well as holdover titles... [Week 4] Fri 3.40 cr, Sat 6.35 cr. Total: â‚¹ 180.82 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh"

URI is facing tough competition from films like Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Thackeray, which are also running at the theatres, reducing the number of screens for URI. The film, which is based on the 2016 surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army at PoK.