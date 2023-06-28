'Rich trying to act...': Urfi Javed takes cryptic dig at Sara Ali Khan?

Stills of Urfi Javed and Sara Ali Khan

Urfi Javed is known for sharing her thoughts without any filter, and her carefree thoughts often create headlines. On Wednesday, Urfi shared a reel of a social media influencer mocking Sara Ali Khan's mannerisms and off-screen persona. Urfi re-shared the reel on her Instagram story and wrote a line that indicate an indirect dig at Sara.

Urfi Javed shared Vineeth Srinivasan's reel captioned as "Sara Ali Khan is middle class in case anybody missed the hints." Bigg Boss OTT actress shared the reel with the caption, "Poor trying to act rich, rich trying to act poor (with confused emoji)."

Here's Urfi's story

Recently Sara Ali Khan was spotted visiting Mahakaleshwar Temple, Kal Bhairav Temple (Ujjain) and Khajrana Ganesh Temple (Indore), to thank God for the success of her latest film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The photos and videos from her visit have gone viral in no time. In one of the videos from Ujjain's temple, Sara was channelising her spirituality by hearing the vibes of Lord Mahakal's chants. Sara looked at peace during her visit. In another video, Sara is captured joining her hands and dedicating herself to God. In another video, Sara offered her prayers and performed the rituals. Sara even received a special garland from inside the temple, and while leaving the premises, she interacted with one of her female fans, and greeted, "Jai Mahakal, kaise ho aap?" The fan congratulated her on the success of her latest film, and she replied, "Dhanyawaad (Thank you)."

On the other side, Urfi Javed has slammed Mukesh Khanna's strong remarks against the makers of Adipurush, and even claimed that Khanna has lost his plot and he is sounding crazy. On Twitter, Urfi shared a creative from Mukesh's latest interview and criticised the actor saying, "Yar ye Aadmi Poora Pagal hai. Main maanti hu movie thodi buri hai but please guys koi kisi ko Jalana mat." Uorfi further suggested that Mukesh should be arrested for provoking violence among people, "I feel this guy should be out behind bars for provoking people to incite violence." On the work front, Urfi was last seen in Spilitsvilla 14. Sara, on the other hand, will next be seen in Metro In Dino.