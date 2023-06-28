Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

'Rich trying to act...': Urfi Javed takes cryptic dig at Sara Ali Khan?

Urfi Javed shared a reel of a social media influencer mocking Sara Ali Khan's off-screen persona.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 10:36 PM IST

'Rich trying to act...': Urfi Javed takes cryptic dig at Sara Ali Khan?
Stills of Urfi Javed and Sara Ali Khan

Urfi Javed is known for sharing her thoughts without any filter, and her carefree thoughts often create headlines. On Wednesday, Urfi shared a reel of a social media influencer mocking Sara Ali Khan's mannerisms and off-screen persona. Urfi re-shared the reel on her Instagram story and wrote a line that indicate an indirect dig at Sara. 

Urfi Javed shared Vineeth Srinivasan's reel captioned as "Sara Ali Khan is middle class in case anybody missed the hints." Bigg Boss OTT actress shared the reel with the caption, "Poor trying to act rich, rich trying to act poor (with confused emoji)."   

Here's Urfi's story

Vikram

Recently Sara Ali Khan was spotted visiting Mahakaleshwar Temple,  Kal Bhairav Temple (Ujjain) and Khajrana Ganesh Temple (Indore), to thank God for the success of her latest film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The photos and videos from her visit have gone viral in no time. In one of the videos from Ujjain's temple, Sara was channelising her spirituality by hearing the vibes of Lord Mahakal's chants. Sara looked at peace during her visit. In another video, Sara is captured joining her hands and dedicating herself to God. In another video, Sara offered her prayers and performed the rituals. Sara even received a special garland from inside the temple, and while leaving the premises, she interacted with one of her female fans, and greeted, "Jai Mahakal, kaise ho aap?" The fan congratulated her on the success of her latest film, and she replied, "Dhanyawaad (Thank you)." 

On the other side, Urfi Javed has slammed Mukesh Khanna's strong remarks against the makers of Adipurush, and even claimed that Khanna has lost his plot and he is sounding crazy. On Twitter, Urfi shared a creative from Mukesh's latest interview and criticised the actor saying, "Yar ye Aadmi Poora Pagal hai. Main maanti hu movie thodi buri hai but please guys koi kisi ko Jalana mat." Uorfi further suggested that Mukesh should be arrested for provoking violence among people, "I feel this guy should be out behind bars for provoking people to incite violence." On the work front, Urfi was last seen in Spilitsvilla 14. Sara, on the other hand, will next be seen in Metro In Dino.  

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi
Divyanka Tripathi's highs and lows: From selling toothpaste boxes to $5 million net worth
Priyanka Chopra stuns in sexy midriff-baring, off-shoulder gown in Venice; outshines Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Lisa
Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding
Diabetes control: Here's why you should eat 'baasi' roti as breakfast for blood sugar management
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Aazad shot at in UP's Saharanpur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.