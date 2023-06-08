'Haila Jadoo': Urfi Javed covers herself head-to-toe with blue outfit, netizens say 'asambhav'

Urfi Javed papped in her latest outfit

Urfi Javed has been trolled endlessly for her unique fashion statements and semi-nude outfits. Although Urfi doesn't give a damm to naysayers, she has done something that will leave her trolls baffled. On Thursday, Urfi Javed was spotted making a public appearance in a fully covered blue outfit.

Amid the hot summer season, Urfi was spotted arriving at a venue, covered in a light-blue outfit that was only showing the eyes and nose of Urfi. Viral Bhayani shared the video with the caption, "Seems like summers have no effect on @urf7i."

Here's the video

As soon as the video was published, several netizens were in shock and in disbelief. An internet user wrote, "Urfi b like:- ya toh Mai kapde pehnugi hi nhi ya fir itne pehnugi ki saala kuch dikhe hi na." Another netizen wrote, "Ye sidha pyramid se uth ke chali aayi hai." An internet user wrote, "Haila Jadoo." Another internet user wrote, "Yeh kya Bawal hai murda ghr se aai hai kya." One of the netizens wrote, "Asambhav." One of the internet users mocked the actress saying, "Aaj Urfi ke makeup wala nahi aaya."

In May, Urfi revealed that Sambhavna stood by her when she had nothing. Sharing a video in which the 36 China Town actress is seen extending her support to Rakhi Sawant in her domestic abuse case with her second husband Adil Khan Durrani, Urfi wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Sambhavna Seth is a true example of a strong woman, she just doesn't say all this stuff. She truly believes in women empowerment. This lady stood by me when I was nothing, offered me her driver when I was travelling in autos! You're amazing." The actress also posed for the famous fashion designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla in traditional outfits. She shared how no designers wanted to work with her at one point as she wrote, "No designers would give me clothes which is why I started making my own." Urfi is gradually making inroads into the Indian fashion industry. On the work front, Urfi Javed was last seen in Splitsvilla 14.