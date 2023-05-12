Urfi Javed struggles to drink tea because of her bizarre outfit, netizens say ‘aur pehno machchardani’

Urfi Javed struggles to drink tea

Urfi Javed recently grabbed negative attention when she was seen wearing a metal grill as top as she stepped out for a shoot in Mumbai. The actress recently posted a video of her in the same outfit struggling to drink tea and netizens have hilarious replies to it.

On Friday, Urfi Javed took to her Instagram and shared a video of struggling to drink a cup of tea because of her bizarre outfit. The actress was seen wearing a black metal grill as a top along with black bralette and matching joggers. In the video, the actress could be seen figuring out a way to drink tea. She captioned the video, “When chai is more important.”

Netizens had a hilarious reaction to her video and some even suggested she to drink tea with a straw. One of the comments read, “Pour it on you forehead and it will slip into your mouth directly.” Another wrote, “Straw was invented for this day only.” Another wrote, “I think people who want to lose weight and improve eating habits should order this dress.” Another wrote, “aur pehno machchardani (wear more mosquito net).” Another comment read, “What kind of fashion is this?”

Meanwhile, Urfi Javed who is often trolled for her bizarre outfit, recently won hearts as she doled out Rs 500 note to poor kids post dinner with her sister in a Bandra restaurant. Netizens praised her for her gesture and called her “large-hearted”. Netizens also appreciated her for her decent outfit and called it ‘cute’.

Urfi Javed rose to fame after her participation in the reality game show Bigg Boss OTT which was hosted by Karan Johar and streamed on Voot. Though the actress was the first to get evicted, she grabbed the attention of the viewers. She also appeared on the Splitsvilla XI hosted by Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone.

