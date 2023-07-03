Urfi Javed slams Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan, says 'aapki itni bhi value nahi ki...'

Credit: Urfi Javed-Abhishek Malhan/Instagram

YouTuber Abhishek Malhan, who is popularly known as Fukra Insaan, is locked inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. He has been making headlines ever since he entered a controversial show hosted by Salman Khan.

Fukra Insaan is one of the strongest contestants of this season, even host Salman Khan himself praised him for playing well. Meanwhile, social media sensation Urfi Javed has slammed the YouTuber for being fake and called him a liar. She took to Instagram and shared a video in which Abhishek can be seen talking about Bollywood actress Urvashi Rutela,

In the video, he said that he got an opportunity to work with Urvashi but he rejected it as he was not getting paid for it. He further mentioned that his agent also asked him to work with Urfi Javed and make a video with her, but he rejected it.

Now, Urfi Javed took to Instagram and said that she did not even know who Fukra Insaan was. She shared the video and wrote, “I wonder why is he lying. There was no such music video ever! Period".

She then wrote, “Agar aapki itni bhi value nahi ki log aapko paise de aapke kaam ke liye, toh how and why will they make you choose who will star opposite you. I have no idea about the music video. Nobody asked me, he just had to drop my name.”

Urfi was one of the thirteen contestants in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, streamed on Voot and hosted by Karan Johar in 2021. She was the first one to be evicted from the show, which was won by Divya Agarwal defeating Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, and Raqesh Bapat in the final.

