Urfi Javed sets internet on fire in black co-ord set featuring plunging neckline, photos go viral

Urfi Javed/Instagram

Urfi Javed, also known online as Uorfi, unquestionably turns heads with her sexy wardrobe choices. Even though she occasionally receives vicious trolling, the actress makes it a point to ignore it all and carry on with her plans.

Recently the actress who attended a friend’s birthday party shared photos from the celebration.

She could be seen wearing a black co-ord set that looked amazing on her.

Check out the photos here:

In addition, yesterday Urfi stepped up her own creativity game and did the unthinkable. She used charging cords and smartphones to create a bikini top.

To fan's utter joy, the TV star is all set to enter the Splitsvilla X4 show and her entry video went viral on the internet in rather no time.

Urfi introduced herself by saying, "Aapne mujhe expect nahi kiya hoga na... but main aa gayi hu Splitsvilla 14 mein. Main kya phataka le ke aayi hu? Main toh khudh ek bomb hoon, aur mujhe nahi pata ki main kab kaha phat sakti hoon. “

In a recent video that Urfi shared on Instagram, Hindustani Bhau was heard telling the actress to quit wearing her daring attires because it goes against Indian culture. He added that he would take the necessary action if she did not comprehend.

Urfi Javed responded to it and wrote in one story, “Ohhh!Or aap gaali dete ho wo to India ka Riyaz hai, apka gaaliyo ne kitne logo ko sudhara hai.. Now that you’ve openly threatened me, you know I can put you behind the bars but wait havent you been there like a million times already? Ye toh kitna achha msg hai youth k liye jail jana, apne se aadhi umar ki ladki ko openly threaten karna. Also remember you told my photographer and Mohsin that you wanna talk to me a few months back that you wanna help me in Obed Afridi’s case you wanted publicity and I told you straight away no. I don’t want your help! Kapde toh ya hu mere same the! Also one thing f**k you.”