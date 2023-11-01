Headlines

Urfi Javed says she received rape, death threats from 'so-called dharm ke rakshak' for recreating a Bhool Bhulaiyaa look

For a Halloween party, Urfi Javed dressed up as Rajpal Yadav's Chota Pandit. A day after the party the actress claimed that she received rape and death threats for the same.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 05:40 PM IST

Urfi Javed is known for her unique fashion statements. The actress often gets trolled for her outfits, but this time, she claimed to receive death and rape threats for recreating an iconic look. For a Halloween party, Urfi dressed up as Rajpal Yadav's Chota Pandit from Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The actress shared photos of her look on her Instagram, and it went viral instantly. 

On October 31, a day after she donned the look for the party, Urfi dropped a post, claiming that she has received death threats and rape threats for her Halloween outfit. On Instagram, Urfi dropped photos of her Halloween party look, with Rajpal Yadav's look from the Akshay Kumar-starrer and wrote a long note. In the caption, Urfi added, "Rajpal Yadav se kisi ko koi problem nahi hua but maine jab ye look recreate liya toh sabko mujhse problem hai. I’ve received so many death threats, rape threats for no reason. All these so-called dharm k rakshak suddenly woke up after I wore this outfit 10 years of Bhool Bhulaiya movie! No colour belongs to any religion, no agarbatti belongs to any religion, no flower belongs to any religion." 

On X (formerly Twitter), Urfi wrote that she's appalled by the people of this county, as she's receiving backlash for recreating a character, whereas the original character was subjected to any objection. The actress wrote, "I’m just shocked and appalled by this country mahn, I’m getting death threats in recreating a character from a movie whereas that character didn’t get any backlash." 

Urfi's statements on social media met with a mixed response from the internet. Several users supported the actress. A netizen wrote, "The unemployed problem is real." Another netizen wrote, "Make a police complaint. People think there are no repercussions for saying things online, show them that there is." An internet user wrote, "Whats the problem here? ajeeb awaam hai hamari bhai."

