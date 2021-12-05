urfi javed raises temperature with her sexy belly dance video goes viral

Urfi Javed's fashion choices are frequently discussed. The actress is known for wearing flamboyant outfits that complement her and she knows how to carry them off. Urfi Javed has been making news since her arrival in the 'Bigg Boss 15' house. She's made a name for herself by wearing ensembles that only a few individuals could pull off.

If you take a look at Urfi's Instagram, you'll notice that she loves to dance. Her fans are currently obsessing over a viral video of her belly dancing.

Take a look at the video here-

Urfi Javed also often takes a stand against trollers on social media and maintains that this hatred only makes her more confident. Recently, Urfi took to her social media account and slammed the double standards with which star kids and television actors are treated. Urfi shared the same after she was called "cheap" for wearing a bikini.

Sharing a screenshot of an article that called Bollywood actor Jahnvi Kapoor an 'island girl', Urfi wrote, "Headline for a star kid." She also shared another screenshot of a Hindi news website that described Urfi's outfit as a 'tiny' choli. Sharing the screenshot, Urfi wrote, "Headline when you’re not a star-kid!"In addition to the photos, Urfi also shared a video in which she could be heard saying, "I wear a bikini I am cheap and I show skin, when a star kid wears a bikini they are hot 'apparently'.