Urfi Javed gives fashion goals at Mumbai airport, netizens say 'she is pretty'

Urfi Javed was looking beautiful in ripped jeans and top while posing for the paps at the airport.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 06:18 PM IST

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Social media sensation Urfi Javed sure knows how to make headlines with her unique outfits. She was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport in ripped jeans and a stylish top, teamed up with high heels.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared the video on social media. Netizens reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “This looks cool on her.” The second one said, “she’s pretty.” The third one said, “Wo sab to theek h but y roz airport kyu jati h?” The fourth one said, “lte pulte kapde pehnegi to bhul hi jaegi kaunsa seedha kaunsa ulta.” The fifth one said, “abhi bhi ek baaju Ghar par chhor ke aayee hai.” The sixth one said, “She can do anything.” The seventh one said, “Window AC suna tha, yetoh window pants le aayi market mei.”

Watch video:

Earlier, she took to Twitter to share a personal issue in her life. Javed talked about how she has been facing problems in finding a house in Mumbai.

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed wrote on Twitter that she has been facing problems in finding an apartment or a house on rent in Mumbai, mostly because of the way she dresses. She also said that Hindu owners don’t rent her houses because she is a Muslim actress.

The social media star wrote on Twitter, “Muslim owners don't want to rent me house cause of the way I dress, Hindi owners don't want to rent me cause I'm Muslim. Some owners have an issue with the political threats I get. Finding a rental apartment in Mumbai is so tuff."

Urfi Javed’s Twitter post went insanely viral with around one lakh views in just a few hours, with a lot of netizens sympathizing with her plight of not finding a home because of her religion and the way she chooses to dress.

READ | Urfi Javed reacts to reports of renaming Lucknow to Laxmanpuri, says 'neither Hindu rashtra nor Muslim rashtra...'

