Urfi Javed dons outfit made from tree bark, netizens joke ‘gobar zyada lag raha hai’

Urfi Javed drops a video donning a top made from tree bark and netizens think it looks more like cow dung.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 20, 2023, 02:35 PM IST

Urfi Javed dons outfit made of tree bark

Urfi Javed who is known for her bold, bizarre fashion sense is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated with her new looks. Recently, the actress shared a new look in a dress made from tree bark which left fans in splits. 

On Saturday, Urfi Javed took to her Instagram and shared a video showing her new dress. The reel started with her standing with a tree and then switches to her wearing a top made from tree bark and a lime green-colored short sarong. The actress captioned the video, “No trees were harmed during the making of this…” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Netizens expressed their views on the dress in the comment section and joked about the dress looking like its made of cow dung than tree bark. One of the comments read, “Looks like the dress is made from cow dunk.” Another wrote, “I thought it is cow dung.” Another commented, “now only cow dung is left for her to make a dress.” One of the comments also read, “if you are so creative why aren’t you at Cannes?”

Recently, Urfi Javed grabbed headlines when she slammed the filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri for criticizing the 'costume slaves' for helping Aishwarya Rai with her outfit at Cannes 2023. The actress said, "

Meanwhile, Urfi Javed who made her debut with the popular television show Tedi Medi Family rose to fame after she participated in Karan Johar’s reality show Bigg Boss OTT. Though she was the first person to get evicted from the house, her entertaining personality grabbed the audience's attention. She enjoys a huge fan following on Social media and is often seen sharing her views and new looks on the social media platform. The actress also appeared in Splitsvilla XI where she was seen as a mischief-maker.

Read Urfi Javed slams Vivek Agnihotri for crticising 'costume slaves' helping Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

 

