'Urfi green tea aadat bigad lo': Urfi Javed makes outfit from green tea bags, netizens drop hilarious comments

Love her, hate her, but you can't ignore Urfi Javed and her unique fashion sense. On Sunday, Urofi dropped her latest look, with her outfit made from green tea bags. Urfi shared the latest post with a meme caption, "Hello frands, chai peelo." On Saturday, Urfi dropped a photo of a cup of green tea, and asked her followers, "Guess what."

In her latest reel, Urfi was captured enjoying her green tea and dipping the bag in a cup of warm water. Suddenly Urfi strikes an idea, and we see Urfi flaunting her new top made with green tea bags. To prove the authenticity of the outfit, Urfi even pours hot water on the outfit.

Here's Urfi's post

As expected, netizens had a field day after watching Urfi's latest look. An internet user wrote, "Urfi green tea aadat bigad lo." Another internet user wrote, " Just woke up and I soooo need my green tea @urf7i." Another internet user wrote, "Is ko garam Pani me dal do urfi green tea ready." An internet user, "Great creative concept." A netizen wrote, "Liptopn green. Aadat bigad lo." Another netizen wrote, "For a change. I really liked this outfit." One of the netizens added, "Apki story me teabag dekh ke smjh gayi thi."

Urfi Javed, who was a participant in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT in 2021, recently revealed that Sambhavna Seth stood by her when she had nothing. Sharing a video in which the 36 China Town actress is seen extending her support to Rakhi Sawant in her domestic abuse case with her second husband Adil Khan Durrani, Urfi wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Sambhavna Seth is a true example of a strong woman, she just doesn't say all this stuff. She truly believes in women empowerment. This lady stood by me when I was nothing, offered me her driver when I was travelling in autos! You're amazing." On the work front, Urfi was last seen in Splitsvilla 14.