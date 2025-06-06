Akshay’s fans are upset and asking if Siddharth has an issue with the actor.

Siddharth Anand is currently working on King, starring Shah Rukh Khan. On Thursday, a report claimed that he’s planning to make a horror film with Akshay Kumar, which he would produce, while a new director would handle direction. Soon after, Siddharth posted a one-word tweet: “False.”

This unclear response has left many wondering if he was denying the news about the film with Akshay. While it’s not confirmed what exactly he was referring to, Akshay’s fans are upset and asking if Siddharth has an issue with the actor.

One of Akshay Kumar's fans replied to Siddharth Anand’s tweet saying, “Kyu be Siddharth, kya dikkat hai tujhe Akshay sir ke saath film karne se? Ek achhi si script likh, jisme action ho, comedy ho, emotion ho, aur tu khud direct kar, kisi aur se mat karwana. Samjha?”

Another one wrote, “Kyun Sid ji, Akki sir se kya problem hai aapko? Sirf isliye kyunki unka downfall chal raha hai, aap unke saath kaam nahi karna chahte? Ek baat yaad rakhna, Akki sir ka comeback bohot jald hoga.”

Meanwhile, while discussing the project, a source told Peeping Moon that Akshay was approached for this film around 3-4 months ago. He heard the narration and really liked it. Although he hasn’t officially signed it yet, since the script is still being finalised, he has shown a lot of interest.