Update: Lata Mangeshkar's health remains critical; to remain in hospital for next 7-10 days

On Monday, it was reported that legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has been hospitalised and is in a critical condition. A source had informed us, "Lata Mangeshkar was admitted at 1.30 am on November 11, 2019." Lata Ji was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit and was on ventilator support for a long time. She was receiving treatment under physician and intensivist Dr Farokh E Udwadia reported The Hindu.

Now a source from the hospital went on to inform stating, "Lata Mangeshkar health remains critical. Some marginal improvement is shown. She will not be discharged from the hospital for at least the next 7-10 days."

Earlier ANI had tweeted, "Team of Lata Mangeshkar: Lata Mangeshkar had a chest infection so she was taken to Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai today. She is now back at her home and is recovering."

While Lata Didi's family released a statement which read as "Lata di is stable and much better. Thank you very much for your prayers. We are awaiting her to be at her best so she can be home soon. Thank You for being with us and respecting our privacy."

About four days back, Lata Ji had taken to her Twitter page and complimented her niece and actor Padmini Kolhapure for her upcoming film, Panipat. She tweeted, "Namaskar. Meri bhaanji Padmini Kolhapure ek bahut acchi kalakar hai aur ab woh Panipat is film mein Gopika bai ka kirdaar nibha rahi hai. Main Padmini ko aashirwad deti hun aur Ashutosh aur unki team ko shubhkaamanayein deti hun."