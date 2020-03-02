Upcoming Bollywood Movies: Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor's 'Baaghi 3', Shah Rukh Khan produced 'Kaamyaab'

March 06, 2020, would see the releases of two new Bollywood movies namely 'Baaghi 3' and 'Kaamyaab'. While 'Baaghi 3' rides on Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's star power, 'Kaamyaab' is being backed by Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment.

Story of the upcoming movie 'Baaghi 3':

Taking the franchise forward, Tiger Shroff is back as Ronnie in Ahmed Khan's upcoming directorial, which is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. He is accompanied by 'Baaghi' Siya. Ronnie has a fight against an entire country aka Syria in 'Baaghi 3'. This happens after they tortured his on-screen brother Inspector Vikram Pratap Singh, played by Riteish Deshmukh. The movie also features Ankita Lokhande as Riteish's wife and Disha Patani in a special dance number.

Story of the upcoming movie 'Kaamyaab':

National-Award winning director Hardik Mehta roped in Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal for his upcoming movie 'Kaamyaab'. Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment has come on board for the movie based on the story of a washed-up side actor in Hindi movies. The character is being played by Mishra.

Since 'Baaghi 3' has a wider-known star-cast and is a franchise film, the movie is expected to perform better at the Box Office than the upcoming movie 'Kaamyaab'. The movies' genres are different too. While 'Baaghi 3' is an action film, 'Kaamyaab' is a drama movie.