Located in Shivgarh, about 35 kilometers from Raebareli district headquarters in Uttar Pradesh, Mahesh Vilas Palace is a magnificent and historic heritage site. Built in the Rajasthani architectural style, the palace is inspired by the famous Lalgarh Palace of Bikaner.

Its grandeur, lush green lawns, and peaceful surroundings make it a popular destination not just for tourists but also for filmmakers.

A Must-Visit Destination Rich in History and Culture

Mahesh Vilas Palace is more than just a royal residence, it offers a glimpse into India’s ancient cultural heritage. Considered one of Uttar Pradesh’s prominent historical tourist sites, the palace is ideal for a family visit. The royal ambiance and regal charm give visitors a unique and memorable experience.

Lush Green Lawns and a Beautiful Fountain

One of the key highlights of the palace is its beautiful green lawns, which enhance the overall appeal of the heritage structure. Visitors can relax with family and enjoy the scenic beauty. A charming fountain located at the front lawn adds to the palace’s elegance, especially when viewed under the moonlight. The setting is both serene and visually captivating—perfect for spending peaceful moments, particularly for children to enjoy the open space.

A Blend of Royal Architecture and Grandeur

Built in 1942 by Raja Mahesh Singh, the palace reflects royal architecture with a touch of colonial influence. It was constructed on the model of Bikaner’s Lalgarh Palace by the Gauravanshi royal descendants from Bengal, who had settled in the region during the 19th century. The palace features 60 large pillars and a grand verandah that is well-known for its size and beauty. Its floors are made of fine Italian marble, adding to the structure’s luxury and charm.

A Favorite Film Shooting Location in Uttar Pradesh

Mahesh Vilas Palace has now become one of the most sought-after shooting locations for both Bollywood and Bhojpuri films. Over two dozen films and TV serials have been shot here, making it the first palace in Uttar Pradesh to achieve this distinction. Some of the well-known productions shot here include Bullet Raja, Gandhigiri, the Bhojpuri film Gadar, Ajay Devgn’s popular film Raid, and Jabariya Jodi Kalaiyan (Bhojpuri).