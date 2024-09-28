Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani boldly plays the Campa game, hard for Pepsi, Coca Cola to counter big move

'Uorfi toh faltu me badnaam hai': Bhumi Pednekar brutally trolled for her 'bottle' dress

This Indian billionaire gave Rs 17600000000000 in charity, not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata

Viral video: Young girls' beautiful dance performance on 'Mahabharata' title song captures hearts, WATCH

Who is Aditya Rai, Aishwarya Rai's out-of-limelight brother whose wife is a social media influencer

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash

Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash

Mukesh Ambani boldly plays the Campa game, hard for Pepsi, Coca Cola to counter big move

Mukesh Ambani boldly plays the Campa game, hard for Pepsi, Coca Cola to counter big move

'Uorfi toh faltu me badnaam hai': Bhumi Pednekar brutally trolled for her 'bottle' dress

'Uorfi toh faltu me badnaam hai': Bhumi Pednekar brutally trolled for her 'bottle' dress

Seven non-alcoholic beverages one must try 

Seven non-alcoholic beverages one must try 

5 irresistible deals on Big Billion Day Sale

5 irresistible deals on Big Billion Day Sale

7 audio series you can't afford to miss

7 audio series you can't afford to miss

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए था�नाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash

Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash

10 most beautiful looking dogs in the world

10 most beautiful looking dogs in the world

10 thirst trap pics of 'Gaj Gamini' Aditi Rao Hydari

10 thirst trap pics of 'Gaj Gamini' Aditi Rao Hydari

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash

Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash

IIFA Utsavam 2024: Ponniyin Selvan II leads with most wins, Aishwarya Rai bags Best Actress, check full list of winners

IIFA Utsavam 2024: Ponniyin Selvan II leads with most wins, Aishwarya Rai bags Best Actress, check full list of winners

Aishwarya Rai wins hearts at IIFA Utsavam 2024, touches 'guru' Mani Ratnam's feet

Aishwarya Rai wins hearts at IIFA Utsavam 2024, touches 'guru' Mani Ratnam's feet

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Uorfi toh faltu me badnaam hai': Bhumi Pednekar brutally trolled for her 'bottle' dress

Bhumi Pednekar was seen wearing a white ethnic lehenga with a snake-pattern design.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 09:59 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Uorfi toh faltu me badnaam hai': Bhumi Pednekar brutally trolled for her 'bottle' dress
Image credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar, who often grabs attention for her bold and experimental fashion choices, on Friday night was seen wearing a unique outfit at an event. She was seen doing a 'bottle' on a white lehenga.

Bhumi Pednekar was seen wearing a white ethnic lehenga with a snake-pattern design and a bottle. The video of her went viral on social media, after which she was compared with Uorfi and was trolled for her outfit. One of the social media users wrote, "Urofi to faltu me badnam hai." The second person commented, "Ek number ki buri lag rahi ho." The third social media wrote, "Ye kya hai fashion ke naam par kuch bhi." 

Watch video:

Earlier, at the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, a video of Bhumi Pednekar went viral. In the clip, Bhumi warmly hugged Anand Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor's husband, but 'ignored' Sonam. This sparked controversy online. Social media users buzzed about the video, with some shocked and others curious. People speculated about why Bhumi had ignored Sonam.

One social media user wrote, "Wow, what an ignore from Bhumi to Sonam; this was true humiliation." Another commented, "She just ignored Sonam." A third person added, "If she didn’t meet her, why should I?" The fourth replied, "Bhumi showed the one with attitude what attitude really is."

However, in another viral video, Bhumi was seen warmly hugging Sonam Kapoor at the Ganpati celebrations.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Bhakshak. Reflecting on her role in the film, Pednekar said, "In my journey as an actor, I've always been drawn to clutter-breaking films that go beyond the conventional narrative. Bhakshak is also one such film, in fact, it is one of the most significant films of my career. This has been a profound experience and I am very grateful for scripts like ‘Bhakshak’ and characters like Vaishali Singh that have the courage to tell these powerful narratives. I truly believe in the transformative potential of storytelling, and I am committed to choosing roles that not only push boundaries, and break stereotypes, but also ignite discussions that pave the way for meaningful change. Bhakshak is an important film and I can't wait to share our labour of love with audiences around the world." 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This film considered flop despite being in top 6 highest grossers of the year, it was based on a Telugu film

This film considered flop despite being in top 6 highest grossers of the year, it was based on a Telugu film

Singer Kenishaa Francis breaks her silence on accusations of 'breaking' Jayam Ravi's marriage: 'He approached me when..'

Singer Kenishaa Francis breaks her silence on accusations of 'breaking' Jayam Ravi's marriage: 'He approached me when..'

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu planning to visit India 'as soon as possible'

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu planning to visit India 'as soon as possible'

Meet Bollywood actress who rejected Shah Rukh Khan’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, had her own TV series

Meet Bollywood actress who rejected Shah Rukh Khan’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, had her own TV series

This SHOCKING film saw Yash Raj Films heroine in a totally de-glam role, showed a nation without women

This SHOCKING film saw Yash Raj Films heroine in a totally de-glam role, showed a nation without women

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash

Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash

10 most beautiful looking dogs in the world

10 most beautiful looking dogs in the world

10 thirst trap pics of 'Gaj Gamini' Aditi Rao Hydari

10 thirst trap pics of 'Gaj Gamini' Aditi Rao Hydari

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement