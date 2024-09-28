'Uorfi toh faltu me badnaam hai': Bhumi Pednekar brutally trolled for her 'bottle' dress

Bhumi Pednekar was seen wearing a white ethnic lehenga with a snake-pattern design.

Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar, who often grabs attention for her bold and experimental fashion choices, on Friday night was seen wearing a unique outfit at an event. She was seen doing a 'bottle' on a white lehenga.

Bhumi Pednekar was seen wearing a white ethnic lehenga with a snake-pattern design and a bottle. The video of her went viral on social media, after which she was compared with Uorfi and was trolled for her outfit. One of the social media users wrote, "Urofi to faltu me badnam hai." The second person commented, "Ek number ki buri lag rahi ho." The third social media wrote, "Ye kya hai fashion ke naam par kuch bhi."

Earlier, at the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, a video of Bhumi Pednekar went viral. In the clip, Bhumi warmly hugged Anand Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor's husband, but 'ignored' Sonam. This sparked controversy online. Social media users buzzed about the video, with some shocked and others curious. People speculated about why Bhumi had ignored Sonam.

One social media user wrote, "Wow, what an ignore from Bhumi to Sonam; this was true humiliation." Another commented, "She just ignored Sonam." A third person added, "If she didn’t meet her, why should I?" The fourth replied, "Bhumi showed the one with attitude what attitude really is."

However, in another viral video, Bhumi was seen warmly hugging Sonam Kapoor at the Ganpati celebrations.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Bhakshak. Reflecting on her role in the film, Pednekar said, "In my journey as an actor, I've always been drawn to clutter-breaking films that go beyond the conventional narrative. Bhakshak is also one such film, in fact, it is one of the most significant films of my career. This has been a profound experience and I am very grateful for scripts like ‘Bhakshak’ and characters like Vaishali Singh that have the courage to tell these powerful narratives. I truly believe in the transformative potential of storytelling, and I am committed to choosing roles that not only push boundaries, and break stereotypes, but also ignite discussions that pave the way for meaningful change. Bhakshak is an important film and I can't wait to share our labour of love with audiences around the world."

