Uorfi Javed feels Triptii Dimri needs to take dance classes after watching her performance in the 'Mere Mehboob' song.

After her success with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, Triptii Dimri didn't take a break and continuously entertained the audience with her films like Bad Newz, Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and currently with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Her song, 'Mere Mehboob' from Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video went viral and she was trolled for her dance movies.

Though she looked meserising in the song, her dance steps especially the one where she lays on the floor and shake her hips, invited immense criticism. Adding to this, content creator, fashion icon and actress Uorfi Javed has also shared her opinion on the same. In an interview with Instant Bollywood, when asked who she thinks needs to take dance classes, Uorfi said, "Oh actually dance ke liye I would also say Triptii Dimri. Oh my god she's such a good actor but usne woh jo kiya naa (mimics), woh jo ganda sa! Oh f***. Why Triptii why? Such a pretty girl, such a fab actor aur bilkul nas peet di usne yaar apni.”

Her statement recieved mixed reactions. One of the users wrote, "This is the first time I agree with her!!" Another commented, "Urfi should also learn to be little humble like Triptii." Another comment read, "I respect Uorfi decision (laughing emoji)." Another user wrote, "Uorfi should learn how to make clothes that common people could wear."

Triptii Dimri's recent movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is garnering immense success at the box office. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the horror-comedy also stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in key roles. The film has already crossed Rs 200 crore mark in its first week and is giving a tough competition to Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. However, Triptii's last two films failed to perform well at the box office.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.