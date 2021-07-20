UNSEEN PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas celebrate precious moment when singer proposed 3 years ago

It was in July 2018 during a romantic vacation in Crete, Greece, that Nick Jonas went down on his knees to ask his ladylove Priyanka Chopra to marry him. We all remember when Nick had shut down a Tiffany store in London to find the perfect ring for Priyanka, right? Well, on Tuesday (local time), taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra flaunted that big rock on his finger as she celebrated the moment Nick popped the question to her.

The precious moment was frozen in time in a photograph that was shared by Priyanka on social media as she celebrated 3 years of being with Nick. In the photo, the couple can be seen romantically embracing each other, while Priyanka flaunts the ring on her finger.

She captioned her post, "My everything.. 3 years today. Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time. I love you."

Priyanka's engagement ring has a cushion-cut diamond set in platinum with small baguette diamonds on the sides. Reportedly, it cost Nick around â‚¹2.1 crores.

Take a look at the photo here:

Nick too shared an unseen photo from their vacation in Greece. "3 years today," he wrote and added a ring and heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Priyanka also dumped a carousel of photos on Instagram from her birthday celebrations and thanked her fans for their good wishes.

In the photos that Priyanka shared, the diva can be seen rocking a red monokini teamed with a white coverup and sunglasses, slaying it in another monokini in navy blue, and some casual photos of PeeCee just chilling and enjoying her special day.

"Photo Dump. Thank you to everyone who sent me so much love and affection this birthday. So many wonderful texts calls stories tweets. This was a quiet birthday but the lesson I have learnt as I step into the next year is everyday is a joy. And I will always seek it. Thank you to for all your good wishes and constant support. Thank you @nickjonas for making this bday so special even tho you weren’t here. Thx @cavanaughjames @divya_jyoti @tialouwho for being my bday weekend buddies!"

Take a look at the photos here:

For the unversed, Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in 2020.