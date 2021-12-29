UNSEEN photos of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with late Saroj Khan's daughter go VIRAL

Many in the Hindi film industry have had the privilege of working with veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan, who passed away on July 3, 2020. One among them was former beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Recently, late Saroj Khan's daughter Sukaina Nagpal dug up some old photos from her archives and shared them on Instagram. In the photos, Sakaina is seen happily posing alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and cherishing a fan moment when the former Miss World accompanied her choreographer mother on sets.

Alongside the rare and unseen photos, Sukaina wrote, "Thank you Ash Di for being the person you are (heart icons). Loads of Love."

In the first photo, a young Sukaina is seen sitting with Aishwarya on a bench with a stuffed toy between them. While Aishwarya is seen looking gorgeous in a blue outfit, Sukaina is seen smiling ear to ear sporting casual t-shirt and denim combination. The photo apparently is from the days of Aishwarya's 1999 film 'Aa Ab Laut Chalen'. Aishwarya had worn a blue sarong in the song, 'Mera Dil Tera Deewana', as seen in the picture.

In the second photo, a grown-up Sukaina is seen posing with Aishwarya yet again. This time the duo was accompanied by another actor. The third one shows a much younger Sukaina with Aishwarya, both happily posing for the click.

Check out the photos below:

Saroj Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have collaborated on several films. The late choreographer's death was mourned by people from all walks of life including actors, politicians among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Mani Ratnam directed 'Ponniyin Selvan: I'.