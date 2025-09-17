Add DNA as a Preferred Source
This South Indian star led India's most violent film, will play PM Narendra Modi in biopic Maa Vande; not Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Yash, Jr NTR, Vijay

Unni Mukundan is set to portray PM Narendra Modi in his biopic Maa Vande, announced on the 75th birthday of India's topmost leader.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 07:09 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

On PM Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, a new biopic titled Maa Vande on the life of India's topmost leader was announced. The upcoming movie will trace Modi's journey from childhood to becoming the leader of the nation. "The film will also spotlight the special bond he shared with his mother, Smt. Heeraben Modi, who played a pivotal role as a source of guidance and inspiration throughout his life", the makers shared in a statement.

Malayalam star Unni Mukundan is set to portray the BJP leader in Maa Vande. After starring in several famous south Indian films including Janatha Garage, Bhramam, Bro Daddy, Bhaagamathie, and Masterpiece among others, Unni gained nationwide fame after he headlined the 2024 Malayalam action thriller film Marco. Dubbed as India's most violent film, Marco earned more than Rs 100 crore worldwide and became a blockbuster success.

Sharing the first look posters of Maa Vande in different languages, Unni Mukundan wrote on his Instagram on Wednesday, "I’m humbled to share that I will be portraying the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Damodardas Modi ji, in the upcoming film Maa Vande, directed by Kranthi Kumar C.H and produced by Veer Reddy M. Having grown up in Ahmedabad, I first knew him as my Chief Minister during my childhood. Years later, in April 2023, I had the privilege of meeting him in person, a moment that left an indelible mark on me."

"As an actor, stepping into this role is overwhelming yet deeply inspiring. His political journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, but in this film, we aim to explore the man beyond the statesman, especially his profound bond with his mother, who shaped his character and spirit. From my own interaction with him, two words of him have stayed with me through life’s trials. In Gujarati, he said: “Jhookvanu Nahi”, which means “Never Bow Down.” Those words have been a source of strength and resolve for me ever since", he further added.

Mukundan ended his note as he wished PM Modi on his birthday as he stated, "Maa Vande will release worldwide, in every major Indian language and worldwide. On this special occasion, I join the nation in wishing our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Damodardas Modi ji, a very Happy 75th Birthday."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
