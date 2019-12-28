Unmissable: Anshula celebrates birthday with Khushi, Janhvi, Arjun Kapoor and over 5 cakes

Days after Arjun Kapoor made news for his Christmas date with Malaika Arora, sister Anshula Kapoor is now grabbing headlines for just her usual birthday. Both Arjun and Janhvi Kapoor were in attendance at the birthday. This happens a day after Janhvi wrapped up The Kargil shoot.

Not just Arjun and Janhvi, but Khushi Kapoor, who was in the USA, has also come back for Anshula's birthday celebrations. Boney Kapoor was also an important part of the birthday. Shanaya Kapoor, brother Jahaan Kapoor, and mother Maheep Kapoor were also seen at the celebrations.

In fact, Maheep shared a video of Anshula's candid moments. Anshula, wearing a polka dot top, was struggling to blow candles on no less than five cakes. She was seen holding the knife in one hand and blowing candles with her mouth and another hand.

See the video here:

While Anshula celebrated her birthday with family, Arjun Kapoor had gone on a romantic getaway with Malaika Arora. They had gone to Milan then. Arjun was also part of Malaika's grand birthday celebrations in Mumbai with industry friends.