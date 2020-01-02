'Unfettered Uninhibited Unputdownable': Deepika Padukone as Malti in 'Chhapaak' new poster leaves everlasting charm

Only a few days are left for the release of Deepika Padukone's latest outing Chhapaak. The actor along with director Meghna Gulzar and male lead Vikrant Massey has been promoting the film to the fullest. She has been visiting the sets of several reality shows, doing media interactions and also doing promotional activities on her social media pages. Deepika has been posting many BTS videos from the sets of Chhapaak and named it 'DPism'.

A while back, DP took to her Instagram page and shared the new poster of Chhapaak. In the poster, Deepika as Malti is seen dancing her heart out with friends and family. The actor captioned the post stating, "Malti. Unfettered. Uninhibited. Unputdownable. Ab voh khush hai toh hai! #Chhapaak in theatres on 10th January 2020! @meghnagulzar @atika.chohan @vikrantmassey87 @shankarehsaanloy #Gulzar @arijitsingh @_kaproductions @mrigafilms @foxstarhindi"

Earlier when Meghna was asked the reason behind choosing Deepika for the leading role in Chhapaak, the filmmaker said, "It takes courage to discard your calling card and bare yourself completely. When you are shorn of all the usual trapping hair, make-up, costume, jewellery—with only your craft exposed, it’s a brave path to walk and Deepika has done it with a flourish. For me, it was important to take a face associated with beauty because when you distort it as it would happen to a survivor, the contrast and impact are far stronger."

Chhapaak is all set to hit the screens on January 10, 2020.