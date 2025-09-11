Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story movie review: In the world of Sachin, MS Dhoni, Unmukt Chand gets a crisp biopic highlighting the lows of 'Virat Kohli's competitor'

Unmukt Chand, the boy who was inspired after watching Sachin Tendulkar's innings during the 1999 World Cup, became a rising star in 2012. But why did he fail at the peak of his career? Director Raghav Khanna makes a good attempt at answering this burning question with Unbroken.

Director: Raghav Khanna

Cast: Unmukt Chand, Simran Khosla, Om Prakash

Run Time: 1hr 29 mins

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 3 stars

Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story is a documentary that is a little different from the typical sports biopic formula and presents the entire story of Unmukt Chand — a name that once invited the burden of being India's "next big cricket star." Raghav Khanna's film doesn't merely present the glory of Chand's iconic 2012 U-19 World Cup victory, but also the tough times that followed, making for a nuanced watch.

Unmukt Chand's rise is nothing less than melodrama. Born in Delhi in 1993, he found himself in the spotlight after leading India's U-19 team to a memorable World Cup win against Australia. His 111 in the final match, unbeaten, made him a household name overnight. The cricket fraternity was convinced that India's future batting cornerstone had been discovered, with comparisons being drawn to Virat Kohli, who had tread the same route a couple of years prior. His IPL stints with Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians, and Rajasthan Royals only fueled the expectations.

However, Unbroken does not hesitate to reveal what transpired after the initial fame. The movie captures Chand's struggles in Indian domestic cricket, the inconsistency in his performances, and the heavy burden of expectations that he could never quite live up to. For most fans, it answers the question: "What went wrong?

As the movie progresses, we get to see how Chand's career ran into roadblocks that prevented him from making it into the senior Indian team — a fact the movie does not shy away from. The most striking segment of the documentary is the scrutiny of Chand's decision to retire from Indian cricket in 2021 at only 28. For any other cricketer, this would have marked the end, but Chand had other plans. He moved to the USA, enrolled on Major League Cricket, and demonstrated that passion knows no borders.

This reinvention lends Unbroken its emotional essence — that of a man who did not abandon his dream, even though the journey was altered. Technically, the documentary weighs cricketing highlights against intimate moments. Archival images from Chand's matches are intercut with informal interviews from his parents and family, and this adds personal and emotional layers to the story. These observations provide audience members with insight into the human being behind a sports athlete, rather than the competitor on the court. The movie does not, however, come without criticism. At times, the editing is uneven, and the non-linear format will confuse those not familiar with the chronology of Chand's career.

A more condensed format would have provided the impact with more power. At its core, Unbroken is not a cricket documentary. It is a human story of determination, aspiration, and the willingness to begin anew when life doesn't follow script. For cricket enthusiasts, it provides reminders that dreams should never die a lonely death.