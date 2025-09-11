Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story movie review: In the world of Sachin, MS Dhoni, Unmukt Chand gets a crisp biopic highlighting the lows of 'Virat Kohli's competitor'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Nepal: Sushila Karki selected under India's pressure? She praises Modi, pins hopes on India, comes under attacks

Salman Khan shot his first ad when he was just 15, swam shirtless in shark-infested waters; watch vintage Campa Cold ad here

'Too successful to qualify': Indian applicant shares experience of F-1 visa rejection in US

'It was tough for...': Kuldeep Yadav breaks silence on national team snubs after Asia Cup heroics vs UAE

From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: Dinner secrets to steal from Bollywood’s fittest stars

Not one British person": US traveller claims all staff were Indian at London airport, internet reacts

Why 9/11 is also historical in the world of cricket, know 4 special events

Viral video: Manoj Bajpayee left embarassed as Anurag Kashyap, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma rush to touch his feet

Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma scripts T20I history, achieves what Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli never did

PK 2, Ra.One 2 and more Bollywood sequels fans were excited for that never happened

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Nepal: Sushila Karki selected under India's pressure? She praises Modi, pins hopes on India, comes under attacks

Nepal: Sushila Karki selected under India's pressure? She praises Modi, says...

Salman Khan shot his first ad when he was just 15, swam shirtless in shark-infested waters; watch vintage Campa Cold ad here

Salman Khan shot his first ad when he was just 15, watch vintage Campa Cola ad

'Too successful to qualify': Indian applicant shares experience of F-1 visa rejection in US

'Too successful to qualify': Indian applicant shares experience of F-1 visa reje

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story movie review: In the world of Sachin, MS Dhoni, Unmukt Chand gets a crisp biopic highlighting the lows of 'Virat Kohli's competitor'

Unmukt Chand, the boy who was inspired after watching Sachin Tendulkar's innings during the 1999 World Cup, became a rising star in 2012. But why did he fail at the peak of his career? Director Raghav Khanna makes a good attempt at answering this burning question with Unbroken.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 04:17 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story movie review: In the world of Sachin, MS Dhoni, Unmukt Chand gets a crisp biopic highlighting the lows of 'Virat Kohli's competitor'
A poster of Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Director: Raghav Khanna

Cast: Unmukt Chand, Simran Khosla, Om Prakash

Run Time: 1hr 29 mins

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 3 stars

Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story is a documentary that is a little different from the typical sports biopic formula and presents the entire story of Unmukt Chand — a name that once invited the burden of being India's "next big cricket star." Raghav Khanna's film doesn't merely present the glory of Chand's iconic 2012 U-19 World Cup victory, but also the tough times that followed, making for a nuanced watch.

Unmukt Chand's rise is nothing less than melodrama. Born in Delhi in 1993, he found himself in the spotlight after leading India's U-19 team to a memorable World Cup win against Australia. His 111 in the final match, unbeaten, made him a household name overnight. The cricket fraternity was convinced that India's future batting cornerstone had been discovered, with comparisons being drawn to Virat Kohli, who had tread the same route a couple of years prior. His IPL stints with Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians, and Rajasthan Royals only fueled the expectations.

However, Unbroken does not hesitate to reveal what transpired after the initial fame. The movie captures Chand's struggles in Indian domestic cricket, the inconsistency in his performances, and the heavy burden of expectations that he could never quite live up to. For most fans, it answers the question: "What went wrong?

As the movie progresses, we get to see how Chand's career ran into roadblocks that prevented him from making it into the senior Indian team — a fact the movie does not shy away from. The most striking segment of the documentary is the scrutiny of Chand's decision to retire from Indian cricket in 2021 at only 28. For any other cricketer, this would have marked the end, but Chand had other plans. He moved to the USA, enrolled on Major League Cricket, and demonstrated that passion knows no borders.

This reinvention lends Unbroken its emotional essence — that of a man who did not abandon his dream, even though the journey was altered. Technically, the documentary weighs cricketing highlights against intimate moments. Archival images from Chand's matches are intercut with informal interviews from his parents and family, and this adds personal and emotional layers to the story. These observations provide audience members with insight into the human being behind a sports athlete, rather than the competitor on the court. The movie does not, however, come without criticism. At times, the editing is uneven, and the non-linear format will confuse those not familiar with the chronology of Chand's career.

A more condensed format would have provided the impact with more power. At its core, Unbroken is not a cricket documentary. It is a human story of determination, aspiration, and the willingness to begin anew when life doesn't follow script. For cricket enthusiasts, it provides reminders that dreams should never die a lonely death. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
After losing ODI series against South Africa, England announce Playing XI for 1st T20I game
After losing ODI series against SA, England announce Playing XI for 1st T20I
Apple iPhone Air: Thinnest iPhone ever, know price, features, key specifications, and everything you need to know
Apple iPhone Air: Thinnest iPhone ever, know price, features, key specifications
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 3 confirmed? Director Sukumar gives BIG update on third installment of film
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 3 confirmed? Director Sukumar says...
Viral video: Akshay Kumar advices 'gutka nahi khana chaiye', gets trolled, netizens ask 'phir kyu bolte ho zubaan kesari'
Viral video: Akshay Kumar advices 'gutka nahi khana chaiye', gets trolled
Pakistan EXPOSED: Large scale spying of citizens using Chinese technology, says Amnesty International
Pakistan EXPOSED: Large scale spying of citizens using Chinese technology, says
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE