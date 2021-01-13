Unboxing video of hampers sent by Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to paparazzi

Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli on Wednesday sent out gift hampers to the paparazzi in Mumbai city with a personalised note requesting them to not click photos of their baby girl.

Adding that they will be as accommodating as possible and provide opportunities to the photographers to click pictures of them as a couple while stating 'we will give you the content you need featuring us', Virat and Anushka urged the paps to refrain from taking or carrying any content that has their child.

And it seems like the paps in Mumbai sure have all received the celebrity couple's request. This time not just through a message but by way of lovely, customimsed gift hampers and personalised letters as a sweet gesture by the couple celebrating the momentous occasion in their lives.

Now, a video posted by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his verified Instagram handle reveals the contents of the hamper that is filled with goodies and was sent to him and his team by Virat and Anushka.

In the 'unboxing video' one can see that the box that is decorated with a white rose and has a yellow and white note attached on top. Further in the video the contents are revealed. The box contained flavoured dry fruits from Arome, some mithai from Bombay Sweet Shop, dark chocolate, a scented candle.

"#viratkohli and #anushkasharma sent out these gifts for me and my team today. There is also a personalised letter written in English and Hindi requesting us not to the click their baby till its mature enough. "we want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support. While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need us featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. " Agreed and the same message has been passed on to our team," Viral captioned the video.

The note attached with the hamper read, "“Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support. While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same."

India skipper Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby girl on Monday. Kohli shared the news via Twitter and said both baby and mother are healthy.

He wrote, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time."