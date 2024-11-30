Just a few hours after the ED raids, Raj Kundra issued his first statement on the matter. In his note, Raj Kundra shared that he is cooperating with the investigating agencies. He also warned media houses against dragging his wife Shilpa Shetty's name into the case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Friday, raided the premises of businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, and some others as part of a money laundering case linked to the alleged distribution of pornographic content. Just a few hours after the ED raids, Raj Kundra issued his first statement on the matter via his Instagram account. In his note, Raj Kundra shared that he is cooperating with the investigating agencies. He also warned media houses against dragging his wife Shilpa Shetty's name into the case.

Raj Kundra, via his Instagram stories, wrote, "To whom it may concern, While the media seems to have a flair for drama, let’s set the record straight: I’m fully complying with the ongoing investigation that has been unfolding for the last four years. As for the claims of ‘associates’, ‘pornographic’ and ‘money laundering’, let’s just say that no amount of sensationalism will cloud the truth, in the end, justice will prevail!"

Speaking about Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra further added, "It’s unacceptable to repeatedly drag my wife’s name into unrelated matters. Please respect the boundaries…!!!"

Shilpa Shetty's lawyer Advocate Prashant Patil also issued a statement renouncing reports that linked Shilpa Shetty to the investigation. The statement read, "There have been reports in the media saying that my client Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been raided by the Enforcement Directorate. These reports are not true and are misleading. As per my instructions, there is no Enforcement Directorate raid on Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra as she has nothing to do with any offence of whatsoever nature."

"However, the case in question is an ongoing investigation regarding Mr Raj Kundra and he is cooperating with the investigation for truth to come out. Would request the electronic and print media to refrain from using the videos, pictures, and name of Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra as she has nothing to do with the case. Strict cognisance shall be taken against irresponsible journalism wherein the pictures or videos of Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra are shared on this matter," the statement further read.

