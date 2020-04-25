Headlines

Unable to release in theatres on scheduled date, Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb' to release on streaming platform?

'Laxmmi Bomb' was slated for theatrical release on May 22

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 25, 2020, 05:32 PM IST

Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie 'Laxmmi Bomb' might face difficulties in theatrical release, because of which the movie would reportedly be available for online streaming soon. Disney+Hotstar is now in talks with the actor to see if the movie could be available for online streaming.

A source confirmed the same to Mid-Day and said that Akshay, director Raghava Lawrence and the producers are discussing the offer. "There's a lot of post-production work left on the movie, including editing, background music, mixing and VFX. Since the team is working from home, the process is taking longer than usual. However, the makers are hoping to have the film ready by June," informed the source.

The little birdie added why there is a higher possibility the movie might release online. "Although currently, the lockdown is on till May 3, theatres may continue to remain closed to ensure social distancing. In such a scenario, the team may consider having a direct-to-web release," added the khabri. While the platform would provide a wider release than usual, Akshay Kumar is having second thoughts because the film might not be able to reach small towns across India.

If 'Laxmmi Bomb', also starring Kiara Advani in the lead role, releases on Disney+Hotstar, it would be the second Bollywood film to be available for streaming online. Irrfan Khan's comeback movie 'Angrezi Medium', which released in theatres for just a day, was streamed on the same platform.

