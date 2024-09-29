Ulajh OTT release: When, where to watch Janhvi Kapoor-starrer spy thriller

Also featuring Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Jitendra Joshi, and Adil Hussain, Ulajh is now streaming on Netflix.

The spy thriller Ulajh was released in the cinemas on August 2. The film features Janhvi Kapoor in the role of an IFS officer Suhana Bhatia, a determined young diplomat, who is navigating a complex web of international intrigue and political conspiracies. The film also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Jitendra Joshi, and Adil Hussain in pivotal roles.

After eight weeks of its theatrical release, Ulajh started streaming on Netflix from September 27. The OTT giant took to its social media handles and shared the announcement poster with the caption, "In a world where every word is a lie and every step a risk, how far will she go for the pursuit of truth? Watch Ulajh, now on Netflix."

The film performedly poorly at the box office as it earned only Rs 8.70 crore net in India and grossed Rs 11.25 crore worldwide in its theatrical run, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. However, since its OTT release, Ulajh has been receiving good reviews from the audiences.

While one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, "Liked #Ulajh. A gripping espionage thriller where an IFS officer battles hard to prove her innocence and guard the nation. Solid performances by #JanhviKapoor, #RoshanMathew, #GulshanDevaiah and team. Worth a watch despite a few missteps", another posted, "I just watched #Ulajh and I’ll never underestimate Janhvi Kapoor again! Loved the film – simple yet engaging. The BGM was good. The last line "Har kali billi apshagun nahi hoti" with the music elevating the scene was fantastic! Definitely a good watch."

I just watched #Ulajh and I’ll never underestimate Janhvi Kapoor again! Loved the film – simple yet engaging. The BGM was good. The line “Har kali billi apshagun nahi hoti” with the music elevating the scene was fantastic! Definitely a good watch.@NetflixIndia#JanhviKapoor pic.twitter.com/7pdAWgjW6g — Ashfaque Alam (@imashfaquealam) September 27, 2024

Liked #Ulajh. A gripping espionage thriller where an IFS officer battles hard to prove her innocence and guard the nation. Solid performances by #JanhviKapoor, #RoshanMathew, #GulshanDevaiah and team. Worth a watch despite a few missteps. Out on @NetflixIndia. pic.twitter.com/IiF9PEzRhT — Srivathsan Nadadhur (@vathsanatheart) September 27, 2024

Directed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria, written by Sudhanshu and Parveez Shaikh, and with dialogue by Atika Chauhan, Ulajh is produced by Junglee Pictures. The action sequences in the film have been choreographed intelligently by the international stunt director Nick Powell, who has worked on famous Hollywood movies such as The Bourne Identity, Gladiator, The Last Samurai and others.

Ulajh clashed at the box office with Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer romantic drama Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, which also bombed at the box office. The Neeraj Pandey directorial also started streaming on Prime Video on the same date as Ulajh, i.e. on September 27, eight weeks after its theatrical release.

READ | Ajay Devgn's biggest flop film was made in Rs 100 crore, couldn't recover 10% of budget; it's not Himmatwala, Maidaan

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.