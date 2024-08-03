Twitter
Watch: Kolkata airport runway flooded after heavy rains lash city, planes seen parked on taxiways

IND vs SL, 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match in Colombo

Entrepreneur, producer Ratan Lal Jain talks about upcoming songs

UPSC reveals how Puja Khedkar gave extra attempts, she not only changed her name but also…

Meet woman, IIT graduate who cleared UPSC without coaching, got AIR 12, married to an IPS officer, she is posted as…

Bollywood

Bollywood

Ulajh box office collection day 1: Janhvi Kapoor’s film registers her lowest opening ever, earns only…

Janhvi Kapoor's film Ulajh registers the lowest opening ever for the actress.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 03, 2024, 09:30 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Ulajh box office collection day 1: Janhvi Kapoor’s film registers her lowest opening ever, earns only…
Janhvi Kapoor in Ulajh
Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah's thriller Ulajh opened to mixed response from the audience. While a section of society praised the actors' performances, others called the film 'predictable'. The impact of the response has also been seen at the film's box office collection. 

As per the tracking site Sacnilk, Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh has taken a disastourous start at the box office. The film failed to make an impact and has earned only Rs 1.10 crore at the box office on day 1. The film has therefore registered the lowest opening ever for Janhvi Kapoor. 

Janhvi Kapoor's last film, Mr & Mrs Mahi opened at Rs 6.75 crore, while her other theatrical releases including Roohi and Dhadak also performed better at the box office on day 1. The film clashed with Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, but failed to beat the romantic drama and is lagging behind it since day one. Now it will be interesting to see if Janhvi's film can buckle up and race ahead of Ajay Devgn's film in the weekend or not. 

After the release, Gulshan took to his X handle to open up about the performance, writing, “'Word Of Mouth' is the Mt Everest of publicity. It can’t be created without the organic support of the audience. This is what every movie in the cinemas hopes & prays. #Ulajh is in cinemas today.”

Helmed by Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Vineet Jain under Junglee Pictures. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang and Adil Hussain in the lead roles. The film focuses on a young IFS officer with a legacy of patriots in her family, entangled in a dangerous personal conspiracy amidst a career-defining post far away from her home. 

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in the movie Devara-Part 1 which will also mark her Telugu debut. The actress will be sharing the screen with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan, Helmed by Koratala Siva, the film is scheduld to release this October. 

