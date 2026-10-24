Udta Teer movie review: Despite Ayushmann Khurrana's performance, few funny one-liners, this Indo-Pak rivalry is boring, tedious, and way-too predictable

Udta Teer could have been a clutter-breaker, a leader in satire, patriotic comedy-drama. Sadly, the movie suffers from weak writing. The director couldn't tap into the full potential of the script, which makes it a half-baked dish.

Director: Aakash Kaushik

Star cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Mukul Dev, Sandeep Anand

Runtime: 2 hr 15 mins

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 2 stars

Udta Teer synopsis

Pakistani intelligence operative Bilal (Khurrana) infiltrates India on a dangerous mission. However, after an explosion, he suffers from amnesia, making him forget his real identity and allegiance. He wakes up as Vikrant, thinking that he's an Indian, a Bharat premi, who can't stand anything against the country, leaving his superiors in Pakistan, Lt. General A. Q. Niyazi (Kapoor) and General Mir (Grover), puzzled and furious. Vikrant is now hell-bent on capturing Azhar Maqsood (Mukul Dev). Will he succeed in it? Will Bilal remember his origin or become a traitor to his country? Is he truly a Pakistani? These questions form the basis of Udta Teer.

First thoughts on Udta Teer

Even before the Dhurandhar duology, the India-Pakistan angle has mostly been treated with either high-voltage action or tear-jerking drama. Creating a madcap, slapstick comedy against the backdrop of Indo-Pak rivalry sounds challenging and new. Udta Teer also promises to showcase the cross-country dynamics with laughter. Despite honest performances by Ayushmann, Mukul, Ram, and Sandeep, Udta Teer fails due to incoherent writing, with a relatable, funny first half, but a dull, boring, and predictable second half.

What works for Udta Teer?

The concept of Indo-Pak rivalry with a dash of comedy is demanding. Writers Aakash Kaushik and Dia Walia penned an interesting idea. The supporting cast often overshadows the leads. Rahul Bose, Sandeep Anand, Ram Kapoor, and late actor Mukul Dev bring most of the laughs. Often, when the drama dips, their one-liners uplift the scenes. The first half has several comical moments, while keeping the audience thoroughly engaged. Dialogues are good and give enough chuckles. Even the intermission point promises an engaging second half. Ayushmann's comic timing is something we are all aware of. He's capable of carrying the film on his shoulders, and he doesn't disappoint here as well.

What doesn't work for Udta Teer?

Sadly, by the time the film ends, you're neither feeling emotional for Bilal/Vikrant, nor are you smiling or walking out satisfied with the closure. The movie is almost shown in the trailer, leaving no excitement. The second half is the biggest spoilsport, bringing down the entire build-up and fun of the first half. The family drama hampers the narrative. The big reveal before the climax is way too predictable, and it looks very convenient to wrap up the chaos. Sara Ali Khan is wasted. Her chemistry with Ayushmann in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is way more believable than here. And in that film, they're not even paired opposite each other. Similarly, even Raghubir Yadav and Gulshan Grover look underutilised in the movie.

Overall impact

Udta Teer could have been a clutter-breaker, a leader in satire, patriotic comedy drama. Sadly, the movie suffers due to weak writing. The director couldn't tap into the full potential of the script, which makes Udta Teer a half-baked dish that will suffer at the box office.