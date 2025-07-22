Udita Goswami pens heartfelt note for 'star maker' husband Mohit Suri after Saiyaara success: 'You wanted our kids to...'

Appreciating her husband and filmmaker Mohit Suri, former actress Udita Goswami wrote, "I know people love taking credit when something big succeeds, but when it comes to Saiyaara, it’s all you. It’s the result of years of your patience, hard work, frustration, anxiety, and sleepless nights."

Saiyaara has become Mohit Suri's biggest hit in 20 years and his wife and former actress Udita Goswami is ecstatic about his achievement. Mohit directed Udita in his directorial debut Zeher in 2005, and the couple tied the knot with each other in 2013. She left acting to focus on her married life and gave birth to their two children, daughter Devi in 2015 and son Karrma in 2018. Udita is now a full-time DJ.

On Tuesday, July 22, Udita shared a couple of their romantic photos and a picture of Mohit with their two kids as she penned an appreciation note for her husband. She wrote, "Mohit Suri, I honestly don’t know where to begin—it feels a little strange saying this out loud because we usually keep things private. At home, I rarely express my appreciation; I’m more often the one giving reminders: "Turn off the lights," "Switch off the AC," "Hang your wet towel," "Give me some attention," "Stop watching TV or playing games on your phone". And when I ask for help around the house, you say, "All I know is how to make movies." Well, that, you definitely do."

Celebrating Mohit's success, she further added, "This moment didn’t come easy. It’s the result of years of patience, hard work, frustration, anxiety, sleepless nights, and the quiet insecurity of waiting for your time—while still holding on to the belief that you were good enough. You wanted our kids to witness the highs you once had, to feel proud of their father. And now, you haven’t just reached that point—you’ve surpassed it. They can see it. We all can. I know people love taking credit when something big succeeds, but when it comes to #Saiyaara, it’s all you. I’m not vain enough to believe otherwise. You sacrificed a lot to pursue your vision—turned down so many tempting offers, started fresh, and rebuilt everything from the ground up."

Concluding her thoughts, the Paap actress called the director "star maker" as she stated, "You’re a star maker—you don’t need stars to shine, and you’ve never compromised on your creative integrity. It should always be your way. And I hope this film shows everyone just how powerful that can be. That said...don’t forget: you still have to come home, hang your wet towel, and switch off the AC." Reacting to her heartfelt post, Mohit commented, "I am who I am because I have YOU."

Headlined by the debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Saiyaara took a record breaking opening at the box office as it became the highest-grossing film in its opening weekend for a film with debutants. The intense romantic drama has crossed the Rs 175-crore mark gross worldwide within just five days and is set to become one of the biggest hits this year.

