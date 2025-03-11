Udit Narayan also revealed details about the viral video of him kissing a female fan on her lips during his stage performance. Now, the singer has roasted himself on his kissing controversy.

Playback singer Udit Narayan, who has been in the news over his viral video of kissing his female fan, roasted himself at an event in Mumbai on Monday. The event saw the trailer launch of the movie Pintu Ki Pappi, and was also attended by choreographer Ganesh Acharya, whose wife Vidhi Acharya has produced the upcoming film.

Talking to the media, the singer said, "Kya title rakha hai inhone - Pintu Ki Pappi. Title toh change kar dena chahiye aapko. Pappi toh theek hai par Udit Ki Pappi toh nhi hai na? Ye bhi ek ittefaq hai ki abhi yeh release hona tha. Waise 2 saal pehle ka video hai woh Australia ka, jo aap dekh rahe hain abhi (What a title they have given - Pintu Ki Pappi. You should have at least changed the title. Pappi was fine but I hope it is not Udit Ki Pappi? This is also a coincidence that this is releasing now. By the way, that video of mine is 2 years old).

Last month, Udit Narayan stirred controversy after an undated video of him kissing a female fan on her lips while taking a selfie during his performance went viral on social media. In the clip, the singer was seen performing the iconic track Tip Tip Barsa Paani, picturised on Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon from Mohra, when a female fan turned around and kissed him on the cheek. Udit then kissed her back on her lips. The singer had faced immense backlash for his "disgusting behaviour."

Reacting to the viral video, Udit had told HT City, "Fans itne deewane hote hain na. Hum log aise nahi hain, hum decent log hain. Some people encourage this and show their love through this. Udaake kya karna hai ab iss cheez ko? There are so many people in the crowd, and we have bodyguards present too. But fans think they are getting a chance to meet, so someone extends their hands for a handshake, some kiss the hands, yeh sab deewangi hoti hai. Uspe itna dhyaan nahi dena chahiye."

"My family's image is such that everyone wants a controversy to happen. I have been in Bollywood for 46 years now, my image has not been such (that I forcefully kiss fans). In fact, I fold my hands when I see the love my fans shower on me, while on stage, I bow down, thinking phir aaj ka yeh waqt laut ke aaye na aaye", he had concluded.