In an interview, Udit Naryan revealed that the viral kissing video from one of his international concerts is months old and hints at a conspiracy to malign his image.

Veteran singer Udit Narayan is facing backlash over his viral video of him kissing a female fan during one of his live concerts. The video went viral on Saturday morning, and since then, he's been the target of criticism. Several netizens and even music lovers have slammed the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee singer for his act.

However, Udit clarified that he's neither ashamed, embarrassed, or apologetic for his act. In an interview with ETimes, the Veer-Zaara singer revealed that the video is months old from an international concert. The sudden upload of this video has left him suspicious. Udit said, "There is something definitely suspicious about this. Why did the video suddenly appear, and that too from a concert from some months ago in the US or Canada." The singer further shared a message to the mischief-mongers, "The harder you try to pull me down, the higher I will go."

#UditNarayan went from Icon to super lewd in just a minute!



A singer of his stature should be super conscious of his deeds in public.



I never post content like this but ye kya hi dekh liya aaj



pic.twitter.com/DzhTzGIG0j — Bollywood Talkies (@bolly_talkies) January 31, 2025

Asked him if he's ashamed about his reaction to the female fan, Udit added, "No, not at all! Why should I be? It is not something sleazy or secret. It is there in the public domain. My heart is pure. If some people want to see something dirty in an act of pure affection, then I feel sorry for them." Udit further thanks those who are calling it 'dirty' because they have made him more 'famous' now.

When asked to justify his kiss to the female fan, Udit asserted, "There is a deep pure and unbreakable bond between my fans and me. What you saw in the so-called scandalous video was a manifestation of the love between my fans and I. They love me and I love them back even more."

For the unversed, Udit Narayan has been active in films as a singer since 1980 and has sung over 2000 songs in different languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Bengali, Sindhi, Odia, Bhojpuri, Nepali, Malayalam, Assamese, Bagheli and Maithili.