Veteran singer Udit Narayan is facing a lot of flak online after his videos went viral on social media kissing several female fans during a live show. As per the videos circulating online, Udit Narayan could be seen performing his iconic song Tip Tip Barsa Paani when his fans gathered around to click selfies with him. One of his female fans, after clicking the picture, turned around and kissed him on the cheek. Following this, Udit Narayan could be seen returning the woman's gesture, kissing her on the lips.

After this, another woman could be seen trying to kiss and hug Udit Narayan, after which the singer planted a kiss on her cheek. As per viral videos from the show, the singer then kissed another woman on the lips. The videos are undated so it is unclear when the incident occurred, however, the videos are currently taking the internet by storm.

While some took Udit Narayan's videos in good humour, a section of the internet was miffed leading to Udit Narayan getting massively trolled on social media. One person wrote, "Tell me it’s AI tell me it is!! What a nightmare. Beyond the boundaries of disgust," while another said, "A singer of his stature should be super conscious of his deeds in public."

A third social media user said, "Udit Narayan…no way… I hope this is AI… if not… the whole legacy is completely destroyed…"

Despite the backlash, some Udit Narayan fans defended him in the comment section saying, "I mean this is disgusting… but what’s wrong with this? Were they forced? No, they willingly came up there to him…"

(DNA has not independently verified the authenticity of the video)