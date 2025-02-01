BOLLYWOOD
Udit Narayan has reacted to the massive trolling he has received for viral video of him kissing a female fan at his live concert.
Veteran singer Udit Narayan stirred controversy after an undated video of him kissing a female fan on the lips at his live concert went viral on social media. In the clip, the 69-year-old singer is seen performing the iconic track Tip Tip Barsa Paani, when a female kisses him on his cheek and Udit then kisses her on the lips.
Now, the singer has broken his silence on the massive trolling he has received for his "disgusting behaviour." Speaking to HT City, Udit Narayan said, "Fans itne deewane hote hain na. Hum log aise nahi hain, hum decent log hain. Some people encourage this and show their love through this. Udaake kya karna hai ab iss cheez ko? There are so many people in the crowd, and we have bodyguards present too. But fans think they are getting a chance to meet, so someone extends their hands for a handshake, some kiss the hands, yeh sab deewangi hoti hai. Uspe itna dhyaan nahi dena chahiye."
He further added, "My family's image is such that everyone wants (a controversy to happen) Aditya (Narayan, son and singer) chup chaap rehta hai, controversy mein aata nahi hai. Many must feel that. There is madness when I am singing on stage, fans love me, I think let them be happy. Otherwise iss type ke log hum hain hi nahi. Humein bhi unko khush karna hota hai."
Talking about this particular incident of kissing a female fan during a show, the singer stated, "I have been in Bollywood for 46 years now, my image has not been such (that I forcefully kiss fans). In fact, I fold my hands when I see the love my fans shower on me, while on stage, I bow down, thinking phir aaj ka yeh waqt laut ke aaye na aaye."
#UditNarayan went from Icon to super lewd in just a minute!
A singer of his stature should be super conscious of his deeds in public.
I never post content like this but ye kya hi dekh liya aaj
pic.twitter.com/DzhTzGIG0j— Bollywood Talkies (@bollytalkies) January 31, 2025
Udit Narayan has won four National Film Awards for Best Male Playback Singer for these songs - Mitwa in Lagaan, Jaane Kyun Lo in Dil Chahta Hai, Yeh Taara Woh Taara in Swades, and Chote Chote Sapne Ho in Zindagi Khoobsurat Hai.
Virat Kohli fans breach security to touch star batter's feet at Arun Jaitley stadium, watch viral video
Marco OTT release date: When, where to watch Unni Mukundan's action thriller, described as 'India's most violent film'
'The Sadist' exposes the harsh reality of modern journalism
DeepSeek: Is this the AI that is set to overtake humanity?
Meet actress, who made superhit debut, married son of former Indian Prime Minister, became his second wife, is now...
'Middle class' memes take over social media as FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget 2025
Maha Kumbh 2025: VP Dhankhar, CM Yogi, 116 diplomats from 73 countries to take holy dip at Sangam today
Congress slams Centre, says Budget 2025 ignores farmers’ key demands like MSP, loan waiver
Udit Narayan breaks silence on viral video of him kissing female fan at live concert: 'My image has...'
Himashu Sangwan apologises to Virat Kohli fans after netizens abuses him for his delivery; 'Those reactions were...'
Budget 2025: Electric vehicles to get cheaper? Here's what FM Nirmala Sitharaman said in her speech
KBC 16: Samay Raina asks Amitabh Bachchan for 'property mein hissa', Tanmay Bhat can't stop laughing
Karan Johar's cryptic note on 'kindness' goes viral after Elvish Yadav's nepotism dig: 'There are way too many...'
Union Budget 2025: No income tax payable till income of Rs 12 lakh
Income Tax Slab Budget 2025-26 Update: FM Sitharaman says New Income Tax Bill to be introduced...
Ibrahim Ali Khan set to make Bollywood debut opposite Khushi Kapoor in Karan Johar's Nadaaniyan; First poster released
Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman wears Madhubani saree, announces creation of Makhana Board ahead of Bihar polls
Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman wears Madhubani saree, announces creation of Makhana Board ahead of Bihar polls
Enhancing Power System Protection with Digital Overcurrent Relays: Real-World Applications
Salman Khan makes podcast debut with nephew Arhaan Khan's new show Dumb Biryani, says 'you will hate me because...'
Meet Dulari Devi, Madhubani artist from Bihar who gifted saree that FM Sitharaman is wearing for Budget 2025
Farah Khan REVEALS why she rejected Shilpa Shirodkar for Chhaiya Chhaiya: 'She was 100 kg, where will Shah Rukh Khan..'
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilla electricity bill will shock you, enough to power 7000 homes, they pay Rs...
Dual Sourcing vs Single Source: Unlocking Resilience and Flexibility in Modern Product Development
Udit Narayan gets massively trolled for kissing female fan on lips during live show: 'Beyond the boundaries of disgust'
This OTT star to join Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty in Border 2, marking his Bollywood debut
Meet IAS officer who turned down Rs 1 crore job from Samsung, signed father's resignation, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Maharashtra: Suspected Guillain-Barré Syndrome deaths rise to 4; E.coli found in water sample
Building Better Restaurants: The challenges and rewards of commercial construction
Budget 2025: What gets cheaper, what gets costlier; know here
US President Donald Trump imposes tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China from today: White House
Cristiano Ronaldo REVEALS one player his son believes is better than him, not Messi, Neymar, Vinicius Jr, he is...
Meet top Bollywood actress with a Hitler connection, married to superstar named...
Shoaib Akhtar meets Pune's viral Dolly Chaiwala, netizens ask 'aisi kya majboori thi'
Shoojit Sircar breaks silence on Abhishek Bachchan's box office bomb I Want To Talk: 'It disturbs...'
Budget 2025: Will Donald Trump's policies shape India's Budget? THESE American goods may become cheaper
Budget 2025 LIVE Streaming: Timing, When & where to watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman's speech LIVE online, on mobile APP, TV?
Commercial LPG prices slashed by Rs..., ahead of union budget 2025; Check here new rates
Jackie Shroff slapped this actor 17 times for one scene, won his only Filmfare Award for Best Actor, film was...
Zahan Kapoor doesn't share a close bond with cousins Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan: 'There is a separation'
Union Budget 2025-26: Hiked Capex, fiscal consolidation and demand push expected
Small plane crashes in Philadelphia, sparks major fire, multiple casualties on ground
Gauahar Khan on Lovely Lolla, working with Isha Malviya in 'positive' environment: 'There's respect' | Exclusive
Budget session 2025: What India expects to see from FM Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1
Meet woman, an IIT-alumna, married to man who leads company worth Rs 27 trillion, know what she does now
Little girl's adorable dance to Aishwarya Rai's 'Ramta Jogi' leaves netizens in awe, WATCH viral video
Watch: Virat Kohli felicitated by DDCA at Arun Jaitley Stadium; touches childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma's feet
IND vs ENG 4th T20I: Why was Harshit Rana allowed to bowl despite not being part of Team India's playing XI?
Budget 2025: Are banks open on February 1? Check out complete list here
Union Budget 2025: Why was budget 1973-74 labelled a 'black budget'?
Deva box office collection day 1: Shahid Kapoor-starrer scores second biggest opener of 2025, earns...
IND vs ENG 4th T20I: Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana shine as India beat England by 15 runs to clinch series in Pune
'You will not see a single Dalit, tribal...': LoP Rahul Gandhi targets Nirmala Sitharaman over budget-making process
Pakistan announce squad for Champions Trophy 2025; Mohammad Rizwan to lead, Fakhar Zaman returns
Meet man, belongs to a small town in Bihar, cracked UPSC CSE in his first attempt with AIR...; know his strategy
Who is Saqib Mahmood? England pacer creates history with triple-wicket maiden against India in 4th T20I
Rozlyn Khan claims Hina Khan is 'bribing her doctor' to keep her breast cancer details under wrap: 'Painful to core'
How much money will Virat Kohli earn from playing Ranji Trophy match for Delhi vs Railways?
Ghajini 2 in making? Aamir Khan, producer Allu Arvind drop major hint of Rs 1000 crore film, fans react: 'Its happening'
Chris Evans BREAKS SILENCE if he's returning to Marvel Cinematic Universe with Avengers Doomsday: 'Ever since Endgame..'
Meet star India cricketer whose father once sold track pants on trains, now has net worth of Rs 160000000, his name is..
Basant Panchami 2025: Why is yellow the auspicious colour of Saraswati Puja?
BIG setback for Arvind Kejriwal as seven AAP MLAs resign from party ahead of Delhi assembly polls
Aamir Khan is in love again! Actor is dating mystery girl from Bengaluru, introduced her to family? Here's what we know
Amid US President Trump's order to end birthright citizenship, know who was first Indian to get American citizenship
Sachin Tendulkar adds another feather to his cap; set to receive THIS prestigious award by BCCI
Ganesh Jayanti 2025: Know the date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance and more
‘Insult to 10 Crore Tribals’: PM Modi criticizes Congress for 'Poor Thing' remark on President Droupadi Murmu
Muhammad Yunus to meet same fate as Sheikh Hasina? Students in Bangladesh warn of heavy protests if...
Rashtrapati Bhavan slams Sonia Gandhi amid row on her ‘Poor Thing’ remark on President Murmu, calls it..
Mamta Kulkarni expelled from Kinnar Akhara days after becoming Mahamandaleshwar for THIS reason
Who is Raftaar's wife? Know all about fashion stylist Manraj Jawanda
From Rose Day to Promise Day: What each day of Valentine's week signify
Amid debate on work-life balance, economic survey flags concern for mental health: 'Spending long hours at...'
Aamir Khan creates ruckus at Andheri station, troubles bystanders as caveman, viral video stuns fans: 'Bechara kya..'
'Don't get friendly with Indians': Ex-Pakistan skipper issues stern warning to players ahead of Champions Trophy
Elon Musk's father makes shocking claims about childhood of world's richest man, reveals his son went to school in...
Akshay Kumar praises PM Modi's message on obesity, shares 4 weight-loss tips
How much does Zepto, Blinkit, delivery boy get per order?; Know about their incentives, daily rides and more
What is Saree and Petticoat cancer? Know causes, signs, symptoms and more
Champions Trophy 2025: Big setback for Australia as star player ruled out with back injury, doubtful for IPL
OMG! Farah Khan reveals she 'used to hate' husband Shirish Kunder: 'I thought he is gay'
Meet man who studied in IIT Madras, did internship with Google, OpenAI, Elon Musk is his supporter, now he owns..
U19 Women's T20 World Cup semifinal 2: India crush England by 9 wickets, set up final date with South Africa
This Indian train will only serve vegetarian food, no eggs, meat on menu, you won't be able to guess name, it is...
Meet Himanshu Sangwan, pacer who spoiled Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy return, once worked as..., he is from...
Elon Musk sleeping in new DOGE office in Washington DC? Report claims...
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Facial Recognition test confirms Shariful Islam's role
Budget 2025 Economic Survey: GDP growth forecast for FY26 between 6.3-6.8%
Michael Vaughan names 'best modern-day Test match player,' not Virat Kohli, Joe Root, his name is...
Union Budget 2025: Will there be income tax relief for middle class? Here's what PM Modi said
Why studying abroad is a gateway to global opportunities?
Leeford: Making healthcare accessible to millions across India
Meet man who created millions of jobs, is behind success of Flipkart, Swiggy, BookMyShow, was awarded Padma Shri for...
Raftaar ties knot with Manraj Jawanda in a dreamy wedding; SEE FIRST pics
Indian Railways to launch 50 new Amrit Bharat trains soon: Check new features and other details
Neha Dhupia faints on Roadies set, details inside
Meet Dilna K and Roopa A, Indian Navy women officers who crossed Earth's most isolated spot, located in...
Salman Khan’s Rakhi sister, Pulkit Samrat’s ex-wife Shweta Rohira meets with accident
Mysterious 'Sorry Bubu' posters appear at public places from Noida to Meerut: Here's what we know so far