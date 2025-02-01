Udit Narayan has reacted to the massive trolling he has received for viral video of him kissing a female fan at his live concert.

Veteran singer Udit Narayan stirred controversy after an undated video of him kissing a female fan on the lips at his live concert went viral on social media. In the clip, the 69-year-old singer is seen performing the iconic track Tip Tip Barsa Paani, when a female kisses him on his cheek and Udit then kisses her on the lips.

Now, the singer has broken his silence on the massive trolling he has received for his "disgusting behaviour." Speaking to HT City, Udit Narayan said, "Fans itne deewane hote hain na. Hum log aise nahi hain, hum decent log hain. Some people encourage this and show their love through this. Udaake kya karna hai ab iss cheez ko? There are so many people in the crowd, and we have bodyguards present too. But fans think they are getting a chance to meet, so someone extends their hands for a handshake, some kiss the hands, yeh sab deewangi hoti hai. Uspe itna dhyaan nahi dena chahiye."

He further added, "My family's image is such that everyone wants (a controversy to happen) Aditya (Narayan, son and singer) chup chaap rehta hai, controversy mein aata nahi hai. Many must feel that. There is madness when I am singing on stage, fans love me, I think let them be happy. Otherwise iss type ke log hum hain hi nahi. Humein bhi unko khush karna hota hai."

Talking about this particular incident of kissing a female fan during a show, the singer stated, "I have been in Bollywood for 46 years now, my image has not been such (that I forcefully kiss fans). In fact, I fold my hands when I see the love my fans shower on me, while on stage, I bow down, thinking phir aaj ka yeh waqt laut ke aaye na aaye."

#UditNarayan went from Icon to super lewd in just a minute!



A singer of his stature should be super conscious of his deeds in public.



I never post content like this but ye kya hi dekh liya aaj



Udit Narayan has won four National Film Awards for Best Male Playback Singer for these songs - Mitwa in Lagaan, Jaane Kyun Lo in Dil Chahta Hai, Yeh Taara Woh Taara in Swades, and Chote Chote Sapne Ho in Zindagi Khoobsurat Hai.