Udd Jaa Nanhe Dil: Suniel Shetty film to be screened at IFFI 2022

After making a debut on the web with crime-drama Dharavi Bank, the actor will next be seen in a special film, highlighting children's mental health.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 01:28 PM IST

Suniel Shetty starrer Udd Jaa Nanhe Dil directed by Swaroop Raj Mederra is all set for its Special Screening (Asia Premier) at the 53rd International Film Festival of India in goa after a successful World Premier at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). 

The film is produced by Aishwarya Yadav, Sachin Jain, Prashant Kale, Shriya Torne and Dhruva Karunakar under the banner of Navaras Entertainment in association with SCRIPTO productions keeping in mind the importance of Overall Mental health of Children & Psychological issues that Students face due to Study Pressure & with a vision of creating 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'.

Watch Suniel Shetty speaking about Hera Pheri 3, Dharavi Bank

The movie is a heartwarming story of a young boy from the slums getting an opportunity to study in an English medium school from the principal of the same school. The story follows the journey of children with of various social strata coming together to stand for each other.

“Whether it’s a girl or a boy, whether they live in a slum or in a skyscraper, Everyone deserves to have an opportunity” is also one of the central ideas of the Film. Creative Producer Saiwyn Quadras(famed screenplay writer of Mary Kom, Neerja, Parmanu and Maidan) and Vishal Kapoor who has written the screenplay and dialogue have together well crafted the story with realism and innocence. “Udd Jaa Nanhe Dil” is a playful drama with emotions and joy about unconditional friendship.

