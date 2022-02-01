'Udd gaye dil ke patang': Kiara Advani makes fans skip a heartbeat in blue suit

Kiara Advani is one of the cutest actresses that we have in the Indian film industry. She has won hearts with her innocent and cute smile, even her roles in the movies were usually of simple girls. Because of this, people love her.

Kiara Advani on Tuesday was spotted by paps, she was wearing a simple light-blue Indian suit. Needless to say, she was looking very-very beautiful. She even smiled for the cameras, waved at paps. The video of the same has been uploaded by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram, which is now doing rounds on social media.

After watching the video, her fans couldn’t stop themselves from complementing the actress. One of them wrote, “Looking pretty in suit,” the second one mentioned, “so beautiful such a nice look.” The third person mentioned, “Inke khubsurati dekh kar Udd gaye dil ke patang.”

Watch video:

See pics:

On the personal front, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are rumoured to be dating. The couple earlier went to the Maldives for the New Year celebrations. They were snapped at the Mumbai airport while leaving for a vacay to ring in the New Year together.

The rumoured couple was last seen together in the film ‘Shehshaah’ which was received well by the audience and critics. The couple’s off-screen chemistry surely reflected on-screen and they were both appreciated for their respective performances in the film.

While Sidharth Malhotra essayed the role of Kargil War hero Vikram Batra, Kiara Advani portrayed the role of his lady love, Dimple Cheema.

Meanwhile, on one hand, while Kiara has ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ in the pipeline, on the other, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in ‘Mission Majnu’, ‘Yodha’ and ‘Thank God.’