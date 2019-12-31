'Udaybhan is 20 times cooler and badass than Jon Snow': Saif Ali Khan on his 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' character

The moment Saif Ali Khan's poster from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior came out, people drew comparisons of his look with Game of Thrones' lead character Jon Snow. Several memes hit the Internet and it still continues its flow. One of the users also wrote, "#SaifAliKhan look so very similar to that of #JonSnow of #GoT in the poster. Body language also looks similar. Some originality expected from @ajaydevgn #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior".

Now, Saif has finally reacted to the comparisons and memes. He told Pinkvilla, "I think we are influenced a lot. I can see why they make that connection, it because of a certain pose. It was silly of me or whoever organised the shoot."

The talented actor also said, "But, it just happens that you don't remember that time. There are so many movies made every year globally. Comparisons will always be made."

Saif concluded by saying, "Also, I love Jon Snow, I love Game Of Thrones but I think Udaybhan Rathod is 20 times cooler and a badass than Jon Snow. I don't think Jon Snow doesn't stand a chance in front of this guy. In terms of performance and everything."

Meanwhile, talking about Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Saif plays the role of the main antagonist Uday Bhan and Ajay as the titular role. While Kajol is paired opposite Ajay and she will be seen as Savitribai.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is directed by debutant Om Raut and is all set to hit the screens on January 10, 2020.