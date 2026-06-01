FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Tamil Nadu News: 'Just Like My Politics, My Clothes...' Vijay On Why He Always Wears Black Suit

Tamil Nadu News: 'Just Like My Politics, My Clothes...' Vijay On Why He Always Wears Black Suit

Kangana Ranaut recalls parents’ reaction to her bold scenes in Gangster, says she was ‘heartbroken’ when they asked, 'what will society say?’

Kangana Ranaut recalls parents’ reaction to her bold scenes in Gangster

Scroll Stopping or Soul Selling? The Aestheticism Takeover in Marketing

Scroll Stopping or Soul Selling? The Aestheticism Takeover in Marketing

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact

Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering

Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast

Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Ucha Lamba Kad: Akshay Kumar romances Disha Patani in Welcome To The Jungle's new song, but fans says 'no one can replace Katrina'

Welcome to the Jungle dropped a new version of the classic Ucha Lamba Kad, and fans can't help missing Katrina Kaif's sizzling chemistry with Akshay Kumar.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Jun 01, 2026, 09:10 PM IST | Edited by : ANI

Ucha Lamba Kad: Akshay Kumar romances Disha Patani in Welcome To The Jungle's new song, but fans says 'no one can replace Katrina'
Akshay Kumar with Disha Patani in Ucha Lamba Kad, Akshay Kumar with Katrina Kaif in OG Ucha Lamba Kad (Image source: Screengrab)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Uncha Lamba Kad from the 2007 hit film Welcome remains a fan favourite even after all these years. The sizzling chemistry between Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar was one of the biggest highlights of the track, and fans still talk about their on-screen pairing years later.

With the release of the song's revamped version in 'Welcome 3', fans were excited to see the classic track return. While the remix features Akshay Kumar alongside Disha Patani and has been appreciated for its fresh energy, many viewers admitted they missed Katrina Kaif's presence in the song.

"No one can replace Katrina Kaif in uchha lamba kad song," a social media user commented. "We miss Katrina Kaif," another user wrote. "Miss you, Katrina," a fan wrote.

Here's the complete video of the new version of the song

Directed by Ahmed Khan Welcome to the Jungle boasts of a massive ensemble cast of over 30 actors including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Daler Mehndi, Farida Jalal, Krishna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Kiran Kumar, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Vindu Dara Singh, Nawab Shah, Urvashi Rautela, Puneet Issar, Arjun Firoz Khan, Late Pankaj Dheer, Sudesh Berry, Hemant Pandey, Zakir Hussain, and Sayaji Shinde.

The first instalment starred Feroz Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. It was released in 2007.The second instalment, titled 'Welcome Back', was released in 2015. Actors John Abraham and Shruti Haasan replaced Akshay and Katrina in the second part. Both films were helmed by Anees Bazmee.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kangana Ranaut recalls parents’ reaction to her bold scenes in Gangster, says she was ‘heartbroken’ when they asked, 'what will society say?’
Kangana Ranaut recalls parents’ reaction to her bold scenes in Gangster
Scroll Stopping or Soul Selling? The Aestheticism Takeover in Marketing
Scroll Stopping or Soul Selling? The Aestheticism Takeover in Marketing
Ucha Lamba Kad: Akshay Kumar romances Disha Patani in Welcome To The Jungle's new song, but fans says 'no one can replace Katrina'
Ucha Lamba Kad: Akshay romances Disha in Welcome 3's new song, fans miss Kat
When will Virat Kohli return to action after RCB's historic IPL 2026 title defence?
When will Virat Kohli return to action after RCB's historic IPL 2026 title win?
TMC expels 2 MLAs after CM Suvendu Adhikari's claims in signature forgery case
TMC expels 2 MLAs after Adhikari's claims in signature forgery case
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement